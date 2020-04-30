Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Shell slashes dividend for first time since 1940s

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 02:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Shell logo is seen reflected in a car's side mirror at a petrol station in west London

Royal Dutch Shell cut its dividend for the first time in 80 years on Wednesday after a sharp drop in profit as global oil demand collapsed due to coronavirus.

"Given the continued deterioration in the macroeconomic outlook and the significant mid and long-term uncertainty, we are taking further prudent steps to bolster our resilience, underpin the strength of our balance sheet and support the long-term value creation of Shell," Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by David Goodman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:31aBanking on stimulus, China steelmakers ramp up production
RE
02:28aALRO S A : tests its most exposed employees for COVID-19
PU
02:24aUK watchdog warns events firms over failure to pay refunds in pandemic
RE
02:24aShell slashes dividend for first time since 1940s
RE
02:22aDollar down on chances for more Fed easing, anti-virus drug trial
RE
02:21aLafargeHolcim sticks to 2019 dividend proposal - CEO
RE
02:11aDollar down on chances for more Fed easing, anti-virus drug trial
RE
02:07aPrivate sector, Paris Club creditors to collaborate on debt relief for poorest nations
RE
02:02aThe devil's in the detail for junk debt investors facing coronavirus defaults
RE
01:55aProximus says receives temporary 5G license
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft revenue beats as remote work boosts Teams
2FACEBOOK : Facebook sees 'signs of stability' in ad spending after coronavirus drop
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : chairman voices support for embattled CEO
4NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Corporation Interim Report for Q1
5OLIN CORPORATION : OLIN : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group