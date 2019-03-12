Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Shell urges Trump White House to tighten methane leak rules

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 01:33pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Shell logo is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell urged U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday to tighten restrictions on greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas production, instead of weakening them as planned.

Breaking from a decades-old tradition of avoiding criticism of U.S. government policies, Shell's U.S. Country Chair Gretchen Watkins called on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to tighten rules to plug methane leaks, a potent greenhouse gas.

"It is a big part of the climate problem and frankly we can do more," Watkins said in an interview with Reuters at IHS Markit's CERAWeek conference in Houston.

"We don't usually tell governments how to do their job but we're ready to break with that and say, 'Actually, we want to tell you how to do your job.'"

She urged the EPA "to put in a regulatory framework that will both regulate existing methane emissions by also future methane emissions."

The Trump administration in September proposed weakening requirements for repairing leaks of the greenhouse gas in drilling operations in a step to roll back an Obama-era policy intended to combat climate change.

Methane, the primary component of natural gas, leaks from oil and gas wells during drilling. It accounts for 10 percent of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions but has more than 80 times the heat-trapping potential of carbon dioxide in the first 20 years after it escapes into the atmosphere. 

Shell has internally set targets to maintain its methane emissions by 2025 to below 0.2 percent of production, far exceeding current EPA regulations.

(The story corrects HIS Markit's to IHS Markit's in paragraph 3, )

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Ron Bousso

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:46pUber to pay $20 million to settle long-running legal battle with drivers
RE
01:40pEnd to U.S.-China trade impasse needed to absorb U.S. crude exports - Trafigura
RE
01:38pCANADIAN FUELS ASSOCIATION : Supporting a balanced approach to climate policy
PU
01:38pIAEA INTERNATIONAL ATOMIC ENERGY AGENCY : Guyana Plans to Increase Access to Cancer Services, in Line with IAEA Recommendations
PU
01:33pShell urges Trump White House to tighten methane leak rules
RE
01:32pOil gains on cuts to Saudi, Venezuelan exports
RE
01:28pNATIONAL BIODIESEL BOARD : NBB Urges Lawmakers to Quickly Extend the Biodiesel Tax Incentive
PU
01:28pRIPON SOCIETY : “When you're in the minority, your job is to get back into the majority.”
PU
01:25pARGENTINE UNION'S STRIKE HALTS OPERATIONS AT GOLDCORP'S LARGEST MINE : company
RE
01:24pCANADIAN CRUDE EXPORTS BY RAIL UNECONOMIC AMID OUTPUT CUTS : Suncor executive
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. says 737 MAX safe to fly after Ethiopia crash; Boeing shares dip
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Brand Misses Profit-Margin Target
3CAIRN ENERGY : CAIRN ENERGY : Swung to Net Loss in 2018
4Southeast Asia stocks - Most rise as amended Brexit deal sharpens risk appetite
5Nissan, Renault break up almighty chairmanship in wake of Ghosn's ouster

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.