Northern Virginia resort-caliber club boasts views of the Shenandoah Valley, Lake Frederick

The Shenandoah Lodge & Athletic Club at Trilogy® at Lake Frederick, an exclusive and upscale 55+ lifestyle resort community, has been awarded the “Best of Weddings 2019” by popular website The Knot. This recognition goes to just four percent of wedding venues nationwide, an impressive honor given it’s only the Shenandoah Lodge’s third year of operation.

“We’ve worked hard to ensure that all couples married here have a magical and memorable day,” said Barrie Holt, general manager of the Shenandoah Lodge & Athletic Club. “It’s nice to receive recognition of that in such a prestigious list.”

Since opening in 2016, the 36,000-square-foot facility at Trilogy at Lake Frederick, a picturesque community just 90 minutes from Washington, D.C., has proven to be a popular destination for weddings. The lodge, athletic club and restaurant were designed to mainly serve as the social and activity hub of the 55+ community, bringing active-adult residents together with fine food and wine from the greater Virginia region, something that wedding hosts and their guests can enjoy as well.

Designed to reflect traditional Virginia architecture, the Shenandoah Lodge is a state-of-the-art facility with a ballroom that can accommodate as many as 200 guests in addition to an expansive dance floor, an adjoining garden courtyard that can be used by as many as 200 guests as well, and a private suite for members of the wedding party to use before, during and after the ceremony.

Wedding catering is overseen by Scott Bilstad, executive chef of Region’s 117, an on-site farm to-table restaurant at the Shenandoah Lodge which specializes in award-winning American comfort food made with produce and wine from regional sources. Region’s 117 has been named one of the 100 most scenic restaurants and one of the best brunch spots in the U.S. by Open Table.

The lodge overlooks the Shenandoah Valley as well as the 117-acre Lake Frederick, providing a stunning backdrop for any wedding photography. Guests can also gather around a lakeside fire pit in the evening for another memorable experience.

“Beautiful scenery, a modern facility and award-winning regional cuisine,” added Holt. “It’s a combination that’s hard to beat when you’re looking for the perfect wedding location.”

About Trilogy® at Lake Frederick

Trilogy® at Lake Frederick is an upscale, resort-style community just 90 minutes from Washington, D.C., and nestled in the Shenandoah Valley, offering a new choice in living for those 55+ who are looking for an active lifestyle centered on health and wellness, exploration and learning, and want to make close personal connections with new and existing friends. Trilogy’s award-winning architecture and interior design with world-class, on-site amenities, reflect the changing needs of today’s sophisticated baby boomer. Offering premier dining experiences, state-of-the-art fitness facilities and a diverse range of recreational and educational opportunities, Trilogy at Lake Frederick is reinventing 55+ resort living for the greater Washington, D.C., metro area and beyond. Trilogy by Shea Homes® is a national active lifestyle communities builder, recognized as America’s Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Builder by Lifestory Research for the fifth consecutive year.

To learn more, visit www.trilogylife.com/lakefrederick or call 888-694-9478.

About Shea Homes®

Shea Homes® is the oldest and one of the largest private homebuilders in the nation and part of the J.F. Shea family of companies, founded in 1881. Since 1968, Shea Homes has closed in excess of 100,000 properties delivering homes with award-winning architecture while catering to a variety of lifestyles and budgets. Recognized as a national leader in customer satisfaction, Shea Homes is a leading homebuilder known for exceptional quality, sophisticated design and topnotch service.

For more information about Shea Homes and its Trilogy® communities, visit www.trilogylife.com.

