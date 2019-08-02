Log in
Sheng Siong : Norwegian Salmon Unaffected By Recall

08/02/2019 | 12:35am EDT

Posted on 2nd Aug 2019 @ 11:45 AM

Dear Customers,

SALMON NOT AFFECTED BY RECALL

The Norwegian salmon in Sheng Siong is not affected by the SFA recall. Our Norwegian salmon is sourced from a few suppliers and Yu Fish is one of them.

Yu Fish has confirmed that the salmon supplied to us is not from the affected Norwegian supplier.

We remind customers to follow SFA's advisory and to cook the salmon thoroughly before consumption.

Please contact us at 6895 1888 during office hours, or email contact@shengsiong.com.sg if you have any queries.

Thank you.

Sheng Siong Supermarket Pte Ltd Management

敬爱的顾客：

本超市三文鱼不受回收影响

昇菘所售卖的挪威三文鱼不受当局的回收影响。我们挪威三文鱼的货源来自几间供应商，Yu Fish是其中一间进口商。

Yu Fish已经确定所提供给昇菘的挪威三文鱼，并不来自受影响的挪威供应商。

我们吁请顾客遵循新加坡食品局的劝导，必须将三文鱼完全煮熟才食用。

若您有任何疑问，请在办公时间拨打6895 1888，或电邮contact@shengsiong.com.sg

谢谢。

昇菘超市私人有限公司管理层

Disclaimer

Sheng Siong Group Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 04:34:03 UTC
