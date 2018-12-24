Sheng Yuan : APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 851)

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Sheng Yuan Holdings Limited (the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that each of Mr. Chiu Hau Shun Simon and Ms. Tang Lai Shan Jo Jo (the "New Directors") have been appointed as a non-executive Director with effect from 24 December 2018.

Mr. Chiu Hau Shun Simon ("Mr. Chiu"), aged 58, joined the Company as a non-executive Director on 24 December 2018. Mr. Chiu is an executive director of Combine Will International Holdings Limited ("Combine Will", together with its subsidiaries, the "Combine Will Group"), whose shares are listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, and prior to 1

October 2006, he was responsible for the finance and accounts of the Combine Will Group. He was appointed to the board of directors of Combine Will on 8 October 2007 and has been with the Combine Will Group since 2000. He is currently principally engaged in Human Resources, Administration and Corporate Affairs for the Combine Will Group. He is also a director of Eastern Glory Financial Advisor and Investment Limited, a Hong Kong consultancy business which he founded in 1997. Prior to setting up his own business, he was the chief financial officer of various companies, such as Hua Yang Industrial Co., Ltd., Waly Decoration Company Limited, DMC Hong Kong Limited and G.J.M. Hong Kong Ltd. He was also an assistant general manager of Sumida (HK) Limited from 1991 to 1993. He started his career as an accountant at Arthur Andersen & Co. where he practised for close to eight years. Mr Chiu received his education from the Indiana University School of Business, USA.

Ms. Tang Lai Shan Jo Jo ("Ms. Tang") aged 50, joined the Company as a non-executive Director on 24 December 2018. Ms. Tang is currently a partner of a certified public accounting firm in Hong Kong. She had over 4 years of experience in audits in Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, 20 years of finance experience in various industries including trading, sourcing and professional services. She held a senior position in an international holding company whose shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). Ms. Tang holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting from City University of Hong Kong and a Master of Science degree in Financial Management from University of London.

The Company has not entered into any director's service contract with the New Directors as at the date of this announcement. The appointment of the New Directors is subject to rotation and re-election at least once every three years at the annual general meetings of the Company in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company. The director's fee and emoluments of the New Directors will be determined by the Board, with reference to their respective duties and responsibilities towards the Company and prevailing market conditions.

Save as disclosed in this announcement, each of the New Directors (i) does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; (ii) does not have any interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong); (iii) did not hold any other directorships in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the three years immediately preceding the date of this announcement; and (iv) does not hold other positions with other members of the Group.

Save as disclosed above, there is no information in relation to the appointment of the New Directors that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange and there are no other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of holders of securities of the Company.

The Board would like to extend a warm welcome to Mr. Chiu and Ms. Tang for their joining of the Board.

By order of the Board Sheng Yuan Holdings Limited

Qiu Bin

Executive Director and Chief Executive Ofﬁcer

Hong Kong, 24 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement subsequent to the above appointment, the Board consists of Mr. Qiu Bin and Ms. Cheng Kit Sum, Clara (all being executive Directors), Mr. Chen Zhong Min, Mr. Chiu Hau Shun Simon and Ms. Tang Lai Shan Jo Jo (being non-executive Directors), Mr. Fung Tze Wa, Dr. Huan Guocang and Mr. Lo Ka Wai (all being independent non-executive Directors).