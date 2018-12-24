Log in
Sheng Yuan : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

12/24/2018 | 09:10am CET

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 851)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

With effect from 24 December 2018, the members of the board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") of Sheng Yuan Holdings Limited are set out below.

Executive Directors

Mr. Qiu Bin (Chief Executive Ofﬁcer)

Ms. Cheng Kit Sum, Clara (Chief Financial Ofﬁcer)

Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Chen Zhong Min

Mr. Chiu Hau Shun Simon Ms. Tang Lai Shan Jo Jo

Independent Non-executive Directors Mr. Fung Tze Wa

Dr. Huan Guocang Mr. Lo Ka Wai

There are three Board committees established. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves with effect from 24 December 2018.

Director

Audit Committee

Nomination Committee

Remuneration

Committee

Mr. Qiu Bin

Ms. Cheng Kit Sum, Clara

Mr. Chen Zhong Min

Mr. Chiu Hau Shun Simon

Ms. Tang Lai Shan Jo Jo

Mr. Fung Tze Wa

Member

Member

Chairman

Dr. Huan Guocang

Member

Chairman

Member

Mr. Lo Ka Wai

Chairman

Member

Member

Hong Kong, 24 December 2018

Disclaimer

Sheng Yuan Holdings Ltd. published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 08:09:00 UTC
