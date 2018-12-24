Sheng Yuan : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 851)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
With effect from 24 December 2018, the members of the board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") of Sheng Yuan Holdings Limited are set out below.
Executive Directors
Mr. Qiu Bin (Chief Executive Ofﬁcer)
Ms. Cheng Kit Sum, Clara (Chief Financial Ofﬁcer)
Non-Executive Directors
Mr. Chen Zhong Min
Mr. Chiu Hau Shun Simon Ms. Tang Lai Shan Jo Jo
Independent Non-executive Directors Mr. Fung Tze Wa
Dr. Huan Guocang Mr. Lo Ka Wai
There are three Board committees established. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves with effect from 24 December 2018.
|
Director
|
Audit Committee
|
Nomination Committee
|
Remuneration
Committee
|
Mr. Qiu Bin
|
Ms. Cheng Kit Sum, Clara
|
Mr. Chen Zhong Min
|
Mr. Chiu Hau Shun Simon
|
Ms. Tang Lai Shan Jo Jo
|
Mr. Fung Tze Wa
|
Member
|
Member
|
Chairman
|
Dr. Huan Guocang
|
Member
|
Chairman
|
Member
|
Mr. Lo Ka Wai
|
Chairman
|
Member
|
Member
Hong Kong, 24 December 2018
