Sheng Yuan : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 851)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

With effect from 24 December 2018, the members of the board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") of Sheng Yuan Holdings Limited are set out below.

Executive Directors

Mr. Qiu Bin (Chief Executive Ofﬁcer)

Ms. Cheng Kit Sum, Clara (Chief Financial Ofﬁcer)

Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Chen Zhong Min

Mr. Chiu Hau Shun Simon Ms. Tang Lai Shan Jo Jo

Independent Non-executive Directors Mr. Fung Tze Wa

Dr. Huan Guocang Mr. Lo Ka Wai

There are three Board committees established. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves with effect from 24 December 2018.

Director Audit Committee Nomination Committee Remuneration Committee Mr. Qiu Bin Ms. Cheng Kit Sum, Clara Mr. Chen Zhong Min Mr. Chiu Hau Shun Simon Ms. Tang Lai Shan Jo Jo Mr. Fung Tze Wa Member Member Chairman Dr. Huan Guocang Member Chairman Member Mr. Lo Ka Wai Chairman Member Member

Hong Kong, 24 December 2018