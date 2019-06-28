Shengjing Bank : Announcements and Notices - Notice of 2019 First H Share Class Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

SHENGJING BANK CO., LTD.*

盛京銀行股份有限公司*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02066)

NOTICE OF 2019 FIRST H SHARE CLASS MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2019 first H share class meeting (the "H Share Class Meeting") of Shengjing Bank Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") will be held at Room 604, 6/F, No. 109 Beizhan Road, Shenhe District, Shenyang, Liaoning Province, PRC on Friday, 16 August 2019 immediately after the conclusion of the Domestic Share Class Meeting or any adjournment thereof to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolutions. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this notice shall have the same meaning as those defined in the announcement of the Bank dated 20 June 2019 (the "Announcement"). In addition, a circular containing details of the following resolutions is required to be dispatched to the Shareholders within 15 Business Days from the date of the Announcement pursuant to Rule 14A.68 of the Listing Rules or 21 days from the date of the Announcement pursuant to Rule

8.2 of the Takeovers Code, whichever is the earlier. The Shareholders and potential investors should refer to the circular for further details of the Proposed Subscriptions and Issuance and other matters.

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

1. To consider and approve the Proposed Subscription and Issuance of Domestic Shares, including: