Shengjing Bank : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of the 2018 Annual General Meeting Held on 31 May 2019 and Payment of the Final Dividend

The Bank's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM. Tian Yuan Law Firm, the Bank's PRC legal advisor, one supervisor of the Bank and two representatives from the Shareholders were also appointed as the scrutineers for the vote-taking and vote-tabulation at the AGM.

PAYMENT OF THE FINAL DIVIDEND

Information on Payment of the Final Dividend

The payment of cash dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018 of RMB1.2 for every ten Shares (tax inclusive) (the "Final Dividend") was approved at the AGM. The Final Dividend will be distributed on 29 July 2019 to holders of Domestic Shares and H Shares whose names appear on the register of members of the Bank on Tuesday, 11 June 2019.

The Final Dividend will be denominated in Renminbi. Dividend payable to holders of Domestic Shares will be paid in Renminbi, whereas dividend payable to holders of H Shares will be paid in Hong Kong dollars. The exchange rate of Renminbi to Hong Kong dollars to be adopted will be the average middle rates of the five business days preceding the date of declaration of such dividend (inclusive) (being Friday, 31 May 2019, the date of the AGM) as announced by the People's Bank of China (i.e. HK$1.00 to RMB0.878786). As such, the dividend for every ten H Shares is HK$1.365520 (tax inclusive).

Taxation on the Final Dividend (Holders of H Shares)

According to the Enterprise Income Tax Law of the PRC 《( 中國企業所得稅法》) and its implementation rules, both effective on 1 January 2008, the Bank must withhold and pay enterprise income tax at the rate of 10% for non-resident enterprise Shareholders whose names appear on the Bank's register of members for H Shares on Tuesday, 11 June 2019.

According to the Notice on Collection of Individual Income Tax after the Repeal of

Guo Shui Fa No. [1993] 045 (Guo Shui Han No. [2011] 348) 《( 關於國稅發[1993]045 號 文 件 廢 止 後 有 關 個 人 所 得 稅 徵 管 問 題 的 通 知》( 國 稅 函[2011]348 號)),

the Bank must withhold and pay individual income tax for non-resident individual Shareholders.

For non-resident individual Shareholders who reside in Hong Kong, Macau and other countries or regions that have a tax rate of 10% for cash dividend distributed to their residents under the taxation treaties with the PRC, the Bank will withhold and pay individual income tax at the rate of 10% on behalf of such Shareholders.