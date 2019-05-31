|
Shengjing Bank : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of the 2018 Annual General Meeting Held on 31 May 2019 and Payment of the Final Dividend
05/31/2019 | 10:54am EDT
SHENGJING BANK CO., LTD.*
盛京銀行股份有限公司*
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 02066)
POLL RESULTS OF THE 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 31 MAY 2019
AND
PAYMENT OF THE FINAL DIVIDEND
POLL RESULTS OF THE 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Reference is made to the revised notice of the 2018 annual general meeting dated 9 May 2019 (the "AGM Notice") and the circular of the 2018 annual general meeting dated 16 April 2019 (the "Circular") of Shengjing Bank Co., Ltd. (the "Bank"). Except as the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as ascribed to them in the AGM Notice and the Circular.
At the 2018 annual general meeting of the Bank (the "AGM") held on 31 May 2019, all the resolutions as set out in the AGM Notice were taken by poll. Shareholders holding an aggregate of 4,573,003,555 Shares with voting rights, representing approximately 78.890044% of the total number of issued Shares of the Bank, attended the AGM either in person or by proxy. The poll results are as follows:
|
|
|
|
Number of Votes Cast and Percentage of
|
|
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
|
Total Number of Votes Cast
|
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
|
The Work Report of the Board
|
4,572,920,555
|
6,000
|
77,000
|
|
|
of Directors for 2018;
|
（99.998185%）（0.000131%）（0.001684%）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
|
The Work Report of the Board
|
4,572,920,555
|
6,000
|
77,000
|
|
|
of Supervisors for 2018;
|
（99.998185%）（0.000131%）（0.001684%）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
|
The Final Financial Accounts
|
4,572,920,555
|
6,000
|
77,000
|
|
|
for 2018 and the Financial
|
（99.998185%）（0.000131%）（0.001684%）
|
|
|
Budget Report for 2019;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
|
The Profit Distribution Plan for
|
4,572,997,555
|
6,000
|
0
|
|
|
2018;
|
（99.999869%）（0.000131%）
|
（0%）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
|
The Appointment of Auditors
|
4,572,971,555
|
32,000
|
0
|
|
|
for 2019;
|
（99.999300%）（0.000700%）
|
（0%）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
|
The General Mandate to Issue
|
4,561,997,646
|
11,005,909
|
0
|
|
|
New Shares.
|
（99.759329%）（0.240671%）
|
（0%）
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
As a majority of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions numbered 1 to 5, all such resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.
-
As at least two-thirds of the votes were cast in favour of the resolution numbered 6, such resolution was duly passed as a special resolution.
-
As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares of the Bank was 5,796,680,200 Shares, of which 4,255,937,700 were Domestic Shares and 1,540,742,500 were H Shares.
-
The total number of Shares of the Bank entitling the holders to attend and vote on the resolutions at the AGM is 5,796,680,200 Shares.
-
There were no Shares entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM under Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules.
-
No Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM.
-
None of the Shareholders have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM.
-
The Bank's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM. Tian Yuan Law Firm, the Bank's PRC legal advisor, one supervisor of the Bank and two representatives from the Shareholders were also appointed as the scrutineers for the vote-taking and vote-tabulation at the AGM.
PAYMENT OF THE FINAL DIVIDEND
Information on Payment of the Final Dividend
The payment of cash dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018 of RMB1.2 for every ten Shares (tax inclusive) (the "Final Dividend") was approved at the AGM. The Final Dividend will be distributed on 29 July 2019 to holders of Domestic Shares and H Shares whose names appear on the register of members of the Bank on Tuesday, 11 June 2019.
The Final Dividend will be denominated in Renminbi. Dividend payable to holders of Domestic Shares will be paid in Renminbi, whereas dividend payable to holders of H Shares will be paid in Hong Kong dollars. The exchange rate of Renminbi to Hong Kong dollars to be adopted will be the average middle rates of the five business days preceding the date of declaration of such dividend (inclusive) (being Friday, 31 May 2019, the date of the AGM) as announced by the People's Bank of China (i.e. HK$1.00 to RMB0.878786). As such, the dividend for every ten H Shares is HK$1.365520 (tax inclusive).
Taxation on the Final Dividend (Holders of H Shares)
According to the Enterprise Income Tax Law of the PRC 《( 中國企業所得稅法》) and its implementation rules, both effective on 1 January 2008, the Bank must withhold and pay enterprise income tax at the rate of 10% for non-resident enterprise Shareholders whose names appear on the Bank's register of members for H Shares on Tuesday, 11 June 2019.
According to the Notice on Collection of Individual Income Tax after the Repeal of
Guo Shui Fa No. [1993] 045 (Guo Shui Han No. [2011] 348) 《( 關於國稅發[1993]045 號 文 件 廢 止 後 有 關 個 人 所 得 稅 徵 管 問 題 的 通 知》( 國 稅 函[2011]348 號)),
the Bank must withhold and pay individual income tax for non-resident individual Shareholders.
For non-resident individual Shareholders who reside in Hong Kong, Macau and other countries or regions that have a tax rate of 10% for cash dividend distributed to their residents under the taxation treaties with the PRC, the Bank will withhold and pay individual income tax at the rate of 10% on behalf of such Shareholders.
For non-resident individual Shareholders who reside in countries or regions that have a tax rate lower than 10% for cash dividend distributed to their residents under the taxation treaties with the PRC, the Bank will withhold and pay individual income tax at the rate of 10% on behalf of such Shareholders. If such Shareholders wish to claim refund of the amount in excess of the individual income tax payable under the taxation treaties, the Bank will apply to the relevant tax bureaus for such refund provided that such Shareholders will submit the required documents within the prescribed timeline in accordance with the Measures for Non-resident Taxpayers to Benefit from the Taxation
Treaties (No. 60 of the Announcement of the State Administration of Taxation for 2015) 《( 非 居 民 納 稅 人 享 受 稅 收 協 定 待 遇 管 理 辦 法》( 國 家 稅 務 總 局 公 告
2015 年 第60 號)).
For non-resident individual Shareholders who reside in countries or regions that have a tax rate higher than 10% but lower than 20% for cash dividend distributed to their residents under the taxation treaties with the PRC, the Bank will withhold and pay individual income tax at the applicable tax rates stated in such taxation treaties on behalf of such Shareholders.
For non-resident individual Shareholders who reside in countries or regions that have not entered into any taxation treaties with the PRC or otherwise, the Bank will withhold and pay individual income tax at the rate of 20% on behalf of such Shareholders.
According to the relevant requirements under the Notice on the Tax Policies Related to
the Pilot Program of the Shanghai-HongKong Stock Connect (Cai Shui [2014] No. 81) 《( 關 於 滬 港 股 票 市 場 交 易 互 聯 互 通 機 制 試 點 有 關 稅 收 政 策 的 通 知》( 財
-
[2014]81 號)), jointly published by the Ministry of Finance, State Administration of Taxation and the CSRC, the Bank shall withhold an individual income tax at the rate of 20% on dividend derived from the H Shares of the Bank acquired through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect by mainland individual investors. For dividend received by domestic securities investment funds from investing in the H Shares of the Bank through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect, the tax payable shall be the same as that for individual investors. The Bank will not withhold and pay the income tax of dividend derived from the H Shares of the Bank acquired through the Shanghai- Hong Kong Stock Connect for domestic enterprise investors and those domestic enterprise investors shall report and pay the relevant tax themselves.
According to the relevant requirements under the Notice on the Tax Policies Related to the Pilot Program of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect (Cai Shui [2016] No.
-
《( 關於深港股票市場交易互聯互通機制試點有關稅收政策的通知》( 財
稅[2016]127 號)), jointly published by the Ministry of Finance, State Administration of Taxation and the CSRC, the Bank shall withhold an individual income tax at the rate of 20% on dividend derived from the H Shares of the Bank acquired through the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect by mainland individual investors. For dividend received by domestic securities investment funds from investing in the H Shares of the Bank through the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, the tax payable shall be the same as that for individual investors. The Bank will not withhold the income tax on dividend derived from the H Shares of the Bank acquired through the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect for domestic enterprise investors, and those domestic enterprise investors shall report and pay the relevant tax themselves.
Shareholders are recommended to consult their tax advisers regarding the PRC, Hong Kong and other tax implications arising from their holding and disposal of H Shares of the Bank. The Bank assumes no liability and will not deal with any dispute over the above tax withholding triggered by failure to submit proof materials within the stipulated time frame.
By order of the Board
Shengjing Bank Co., Ltd.
Joint Company Secretary
ZHOU Zhi
Shenyang, Liaoning Province, China
31 May 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Bank are QIU Huofa, ZHANG Qiang, WANG Yigong and WU Gang; the non-executive directors of the Bank are ZHANG Qiyang, LIU Yanxue, LI Jianwei, LI Yuguo, YUEN Wing Shing and ZHAO Weiqing; and the independent non-executive directors of the Bank are NI Guoju, KEUNG Chak, TAI Kwok Leung, Alexander, XING Tiancai and LI Jinyi.
-
Shengjing Bank Co., Ltd. is not an authorised institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorised to carry on banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.
|
|