Shengjing Bank : Announcements and Notices - Trading Halt

06/19/2019 | 11:19pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SHENGJING BANK CO., LTD.*

盛京銀行股份有限公司*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02066)

TRADING HALT

At the request of Shengjing Bank Co., Ltd. (the "Bank"), trading in the H shares of the Bank on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 20 June 2019, pending the release of an announcement in relation to a proposed transaction which constitutes inside information of the Bank.

By order of the Board

Shengjing Bank Co., Ltd.

ZHOU Zhi

Joint Company Secretary

Shenyang, Liaoning Province, China

20 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Bank are QIU Huofa, ZHANG Qiang, WANG Yigong and WU Gang; the non-executive directors of the Bank are ZHANG Qiyang, LIU Yanxue, LI Jianwei, LI Yuguo, YUEN Wing Shing and ZHAO Weiqing; and the independent non-executive directors of the Bank are NI Guoju, KEUNG Chak, TAI Kwok Leung, Alexander, XING Tiancai and LI Jinyi.

  • Shengjing Bank Co., Ltd. is not an authorised institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorised to carry on banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.

About