Shengjing Bank : Announcements and Notices - Trading Halt

SHENGJING BANK CO., LTD.*

盛京銀行股份有限公司*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02066)

TRADING HALT

At the request of Shengjing Bank Co., Ltd. (the "Bank"), trading in the H shares of the Bank on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 20 June 2019, pending the release of an announcement in relation to a proposed transaction which constitutes inside information of the Bank.

By order of the Board

Shengjing Bank Co., Ltd.

ZHOU Zhi

Joint Company Secretary

Shenyang, Liaoning Province, China

20 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Bank are QIU Huofa, ZHANG Qiang, WANG Yigong and WU Gang; the non-executive directors of the Bank are ZHANG Qiyang, LIU Yanxue, LI Jianwei, LI Yuguo, YUEN Wing Shing and ZHAO Weiqing; and the independent non-executive directors of the Bank are NI Guoju, KEUNG Chak, TAI Kwok Leung, Alexander, XING Tiancai and LI Jinyi.