Shengjing Bank : Circulars - (1) Connected Transaction in Respect of Proposed Subscription and Issuance of Domestic Shares under Specific Mandates (2) Proposed Subscriptions and Issuance of H Shares under Specific Mandates and (3) Application for Whitewash Waiver
07/29/2019 | 08:15pm EDT
THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION
If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, a bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant, or other professional adviser.
If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Shengjing Bank Co., Ltd.*, you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying forms of proxy to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, licensed securities dealer of registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.
This circular is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to issue or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities referred to in this circular.
SHENGJING BANK CO., LTD.*
盛京銀行股份有限公司*
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 02066)
CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RESPECT OF PROPOSED SUBSCRIPTION AND ISSUANCE OF DOMESTIC SHARES UNDER
SPECIFIC MANDATES
PROPOSED SUBSCRIPTIONS AND ISSUANCE OF H SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATES
AND
APPLICATION FOR WHITEWASH WAIVER
Financial Advisers to the Bank
中信建投國際
CHINA SECURITIES INTERNATIONAL
Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committees
and the Independent Shareholders
SOMERLEY CAPITAL LIMITED
Capitalised terms used in this cover page shall have the same meanings as those defined in the section headed "Definitions" in this circular. A "Letter from the Board" is set out on pages 1 to 28 of this circular. A "Letter from the Connected Transaction IBC" is set out on pages 29 to 30 of this circular. A "Letter from the Whitewash Waiver IBC" is set out on pages 31 to 32 of this circular. A "Letter from Somerley" containing its advice to the Connected Transaction IBC, the Whitewash Waiver IBC and the Independent Shareholders is set out on pages 33 to 80 of this circular.
The notice convening the EGM, the Domestic Share Class Meeting and the H Share Class Meeting have been despatched to the Shareholders on 28 June 2019. The proxy forms for use for the EGM, the Domestic Share Class Meeting and the H Share Class Meeting have been despatched to the Shareholders on 28 June 2019. Whether or not you are able to attend the meetings, you are requested to complete and return the form of proxy (as applicable) in accordance with the instructions printed thereon as soon as possible and in any event not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for holding of the meetings or any adjournment thereof to the H Share registrar of the Bank, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (for holders of H Shares) or to the Bank's registered office at No. 109 Beizhan Road, Shenhe District, Shenyang, Liaoning Province, PRC (for holders of Domestic Shares). Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited is located at 17M/F, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the meetings or any adjournment thereof should you so wish.
30 July 2019
Shengjing Bank Co., Ltd. is not an authorised institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorised to carry on banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.
CONTENTS
DEFINITIONS
LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
LETTER FROM THE CONNECTED TRANSACTION IBC . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
LETTER FROM THE WHITEWASH WAIVER IBC. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
LETTER FROM SOMERLEY . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
APPENDIX I
FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
APPENDIX II
GENERAL INFORMATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
DEFINITIONS
The following expressions have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise:
"acting in concert"
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Takeovers Code
"Announcement Date"
20 June 2019, being the date of the Whitewash Announcement
"Articles of Association"
the articles of association of the Bank, as amended from time to
"associate(s)"
|
"Bank", or "our"
Shengjing Bank Co., Ltd. (盛京銀行股份有限公司), a joint stock
"Board"
the board of Directors of the Bank
"Business Day"
a day on which the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is open for the
|
"CBIRC"
China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (中國銀行
|
|
|
"CBIRC Liaoning Office"
China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission Liaoning
|
"China Evergrande Group"
China Evergrande Group (中國恒大集團), a company incorporated
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Class Meetings"
Domestic Share Class Meeting and H Share Class Meeting
"connected person(s)"
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
|
DEFINITIONS
"Connected Transaction IBC"
an independent committee of the Board, comprising all the
|
|
|
|
|
|
"controlling shareholder"
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
"CSCI"
China Securities (International) Corporate Finance Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Director(s)"
the director(s) of the Bank
"disqualifying transaction"
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Takeovers Code
"Domestic Shareholder(s)"
holder(s) of the Domestic Shares
"Domestic Share(s)"
ordinary share(s) in the share capital of the Bank with nominal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Domestic Share Subscription
the Domestic Share subscription agreement entered into between
Agreement"
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Future Capital"
Future Capital Group Limited, being one of the subscribers for
|
|
|
