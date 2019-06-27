Shengjing Bank : Circulars - Reply Slip for 2019 First Domestic Share Class Meeting

(Note 2)

(Note 1)

SHENGJING BANK CO., LTD.*

盛京銀行股份有限公司*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02066)

REPLY SLIP

FOR 2019 FIRST DOMESTIC SHARE CLASS MEETING

To: Shengjing Bank Co., Ltd. (the "Bank")

I/We (Note 1) (Chinese name): (English name):

of

(address as shown in the register of members) being the registered holder(s) of

Domestic Shares in the capital of the Bank, hereby inform the Bank that I/we intend to attend (in person or by proxy) the 2019 first domestic share class meeting of the Bank to be held immediately after the conclusion of the EGM or any adjournment thereof on Friday, 16 August 2019 at Room 604, 6/F, No. 109 Beizhan Road, Shenhe District, Shenyang, Liaoning Province, PRC.

Date: Signature(s) (Note 3) :

Notes: