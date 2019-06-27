Log in
Shengjing Bank : Circulars - Reply Slip for 2019 First H Share Class Meeting

06/27/2019 | 08:11pm EDT
(Note 2)
(Note 1)
(Note 1)

SHENGJING BANK CO., LTD.*

盛京銀行股份有限公司*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02066)

REPLY SLIP

FOR 2019 FIRST H SHARE CLASS MEETING

To: Shengjing Bank Co., Ltd. (the "Bank")

I/We (in Chinese and English): (English name):

of

(address as shown in the register of members) being the registered holder(s) of

H Shares in the capital of the Bank, hereby inform the Bank that I/we intend to attend (in person or by proxy) the 2019 first H share class meeting of the Bank to be held immediately after the conclusion of the Domestic Share Class Meeting or any adjournment thereof on Friday, 16 August 2019 at Room 604, 6/F, No. 109 Beizhan Road, Shenhe District, Shenyang, Liaoning Province, PRC.

Date:

Signature(s) (Note 3) :

Notes:

  1. Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese and English) and address(es) (as shown in the register of members) in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  2. Please insert the number of H shares in the Bank registered in your name(s).
  3. In order to be valid, this completed and signed reply slip shall be delivered to the Bank's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investors Services Limited at 17M/F, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong and on or before Friday, 26 July 2019 in person or by post.
  4. Unless otherwise defined, terms used in this reply slip shall have the same meanings as those defined in the announcement of the Bank dated 20 June 2019.

Disclaimer

Shengjing Bank Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 00:10:05 UTC
