Shengjing Bank : Circulars - Reply Slip for 2019 Second Extraordinary General Meeting

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

SHENGJING BANK CO., LTD.*

盛京銀行股份有限公司*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02066)

REPLY SLIP

FOR 2019 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

To: Shengjing Bank Co., Ltd. (the "Bank")

I/We (Note 1) (Chinese name): (English name):

of

(address as shown in the register of members) being the registered holder(s) of

Domestic Shares/H Shares

in the capital of the Bank, hereby inform the Bank that I/we intend to attend (in person or by proxy) the 2019 second extraordinary general meeting of the Bank to be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, 16 August 2019 at Room 604, 6/F, No. 109 Beizhan Road, Shenhe District, Shenyang, Liaoning Province, PRC.

Date: Signature(s) (Note 3) :

Notes: