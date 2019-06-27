Shengjing Bank : Circulars - Reply Slip for 2019 Second Extraordinary General Meeting

(Note 1)
(Note 2)
SHENGJING BANK CO., LTD.*
盛京銀行股份有限公司*
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 02066)
REPLY SLIP
FOR 2019 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
To: Shengjing Bank Co., Ltd. (the "Bank")
I/We (Note 1) (Chinese name): (English name):
of
(address as shown in the register of members) being the registered holder(s) of
Domestic Shares/H Shares
in the capital of the Bank, hereby inform the Bank that I/we intend to attend (in person or by proxy) the 2019 second extraordinary general meeting of the Bank to be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, 16 August 2019 at Room 604, 6/F, No. 109 Beizhan Road, Shenhe District, Shenyang, Liaoning Province, PRC.
|
Date:
|
|
Signature(s) (Note 3) :
Notes:
-
Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese and English) and address(es) (as shown in the register of members) in BLOCK CAPITALS.
-
Please delete as appropriate and insert the number of shares in the Bank registered in your name(s).
-
In order to be valid, this completed and signed reply slip shall be delivered, for holders of H Shares, to the Bank's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investors Services Limited at 17M/F, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, and for holders of Domestic Shares, to the registered office of the Bank at No. 109 Beizhan Road, Shenhe District, Shenyang, Liaoning Province, PRC, and on or before Friday, 26 July 2019 in person or by post.
-
Unless otherwise defined, terms used in this reply slip shall have the same meanings as those defined in the announcement of the Bank dated 20 June 2019.
