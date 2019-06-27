|
Shengjing Bank : Form of Proxy for 2019 Second Extraordinary General Meeting
06/27/2019 | 08:11pm EDT
SHENGJING BANK CO., LTD.*
盛京銀行股份有限公司*
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 02066)
FORM OF PROXY FOR 2019 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Number of shares to which this form of proxy relates (Note 2)
Type of Shares (Domestic Shares or H Shares) to which this form of proxy relates (Note 2)
I/We (Note 1) of (Note 1)
being the registered holder(s) of
Domestic Shares/
H Shares (Note 2)
of Shengjing Bank Co., Ltd. (the "Bank"), hereby appoint the Chairman of the EGM or of
as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the 2019 second extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") to be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, 16 August 2019 at Room 604, 6/F, No. 109 Beizhan Road, Shenhe District, Shenyang, Liaoning Province, PRC or at any adjournment thereof as indicated hereunder in respect of the following resolutions. In the absence of any indication, the proxy may vote at his/her own discretion.
Special Resolutions
For (Note 4)
Against (Note 4)
Abstain (Note 4)
1.
To consider and approve the Proposed Subscription and Issuance of Domestic Shares, including:
a.
Type of shares to be issued
b.
Par value of shares to be issued
c.
Number of shares to be issued
d.
Subscription price and pricing principle
|
e.
Subscriber
f.
Method of issuance
g.
Use of proceeds
h.
Lock-up arrangements
i.
Arrangement in relation to undistributed retained
profits
j.
Validity period of resolution
k.
Conditions precedent
l.
Interconditionality of the Proposed Subscriptions
and Issuance
Special Resolutions
For (Note 4)
Against (Note 4)
Abstain (Note 4)
2.
To consider and approve the proposed subscriptions of 400,000,000 H Shares by Zhengbo, including:
a.
Type of shares to be issued
b.
Par value of shares to be issued
c.
Number of shares to be issued
d.
Subscription price and pricing principle
e.
Subscriber
f.
Method of issuance
g.
Use of proceeds
h.
Lock-up arrangements
i.
Arrangement in relation to undistributed retained
profits
j.
Validity period of resolution
k.
Conditions precedent
l.
Interconditionality of the Proposed Subscriptions
and Issuance
m. Listing arrangement
3.
To consider and approve the proposed subscriptions of 400,000,000 H Shares by Future Capital, including:
Type of shares to be issued
b.
Par value of shares to be issued
c.
Number of shares to be issued
d.
Subscription price and pricing principle
e.
Subscriber
f.
Method of issuance
g.
Use of proceeds
h.
Lock-up arrangements
i.
Arrangement in relation to undistributed retained
profits
j.
Validity period of resolution
k.
Conditions precedent
l.
Interconditionality of the Proposed Subscriptions
and Issuance
m. Listing arrangement
4.
T o c o n s i d e r a n d a p p r o v e t h e D o m e s t i c S h a r e
Subscription Agreement.
5.
To consider and approve the Zhengbo H Share
Subscription Agreement.
6.
To consider and approve the Future Capital H Share
Subscription Agreement.
Special Resolutions
For (Note 4)
Against (Note 4)
Abstain (Note 4)
-
To consider and approve a specific mandate to issue 2,200,000,000 Domestic Shares at the subscription price of RMB6.00 per Domestic Share in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Domestic Share Subscription Agreement and the authorisation to the Board and the persons authorised by the Board to deal with all matters relating to the Proposed Subscription and Issuance of Domestic Shares.
-
To consider and approve a specific mandate to issue 400,000,000 H Shares at the subscription price of HK$6.818182 (equivalent to approximately RMB6.00) per H Share in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Zhengbo H Share Subscription Agreement and the authorisation to the Board and the persons authorised by the Board to deal with all matters relating to the proposed subscription and issuance of H Shares to Zhengbo.
-
To consider and approve a specific mandate to issue 400,000,000 H Shares at the subscription price of HK$6.818182 (equivalent to approximately RMB6.00) per H Share in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Future Capital H Share Subscription Agreement and the authorisation to the Board and the persons authorised by the Board to deal with all matters relating to the proposed subscription and issuance of H Shares to Future Capital.
10. To consider and approve the Whitewash Waiver granted or to be granted by the Executive pursuant to the Takeovers Code waiving any obligation on the part of Evergrande Nan Chang, to make a mandatory general offer for all the issued Shares and other securities of the Bank not already owned or agreed to be acquired by it or parties acting in concert with it as a result of the Bank allotting and issuing the Domestic Subscription Shares to Evergrande Nan Chang.
Date:
Signature(s) (Notes 5, 6 and 7) :
Notes:
-
Please insert the full name(s) (in Chinese and English) and address(es) (as shown in the register of the members) in BLOCK CAPITALS. The name of all joint registered holders should be stated.
-
Please delete as appropriate and insert the number of shares in the Bank registered in your name(s) and to which this form of proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the capital of the Bank registered in your name(s) (whether alone or jointly with others).
-
If any proxy other than the Chairman of the EGM is preferred, delete the words "the Chairman of the EGM" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A shareholder may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Bank. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALED BY THE PERSON
WHO SIGNS IT.
-
IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE PLACE A "✓" IN THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE PLACE A "✓" IN THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". IF YOU WISH TO ABSTAIN FROM VOTING, PLEASE PLACE A "✓" IN THE BOX MARKED "ABSTAIN". If the form returned is duly signed but without specific direction on any of the proposed resolutions, the proxy is entitled to vote or abstain at his discretion in respect of all resolutions; or if in respect of a particular proposed resolution there is no specific direction, the proxy is entitled, in relation to that particular proposed resolution, to vote or abstain at his discretion. A proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the EGM other than those set out in the notice convening the EGM. The shares abstained will be counted in the calculation of the required majority.
-
This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a legal person, must either be executed under seal or under the hand of legal representative or an attorney duly authorised to sign the same. If this form of proxy is signed by an attorney of the appointer, the power of attorney authorising that attorney to sign, or other document of authorisation, must be notarised.
-
Where there are joint holders of any shares, the one whose name stands first in the register of members shall alone be entitled to attend and vote at the EGM in respect of such shares.
-
In order to be valid, this form of proxy together with any power of attorney or other documents of authorisation (if any) must be deposited at
-
-
the Bank's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investors Services Limited at 17M/F, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong (for holders of H Shares) or (ii) the registered office of the Bank at No. 109 Beizhan Road, Shenhe District, Shenyang, Liaoning Province, PRC (for holders of Domestic Shares) not later than 24 hours before the time of the EGM or any adjourned meeting.
-
Resolution No. 10 shall be passed by at least 75% of the independent vote that are cast either in person or by proxy at the EGM for approval by the Independent Shareholders.
Disclaimer
Shengjing Bank Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 00:10:05 UTC
