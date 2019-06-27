Shengjing Bank : Form of Proxy for 2019 Second Extraordinary General Meeting

(Note 3)

SHENGJING BANK CO., LTD.*

盛京銀行股份有限公司*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02066)

FORM OF PROXY FOR 2019 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Number of shares to which this form of proxy relates (Note 2)

Type of Shares (Domestic Shares or H Shares) to which this form of proxy relates (Note 2)

I/We (Note 1) of (Note 1)

being the registered holder(s) of Domestic Shares/ H Shares (Note 2)

of Shengjing Bank Co., Ltd. (the "Bank"), hereby appoint the Chairman of the EGM or of

as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the 2019 second extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") to be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, 16 August 2019 at Room 604, 6/F, No. 109 Beizhan Road, Shenhe District, Shenyang, Liaoning Province, PRC or at any adjournment thereof as indicated hereunder in respect of the following resolutions. In the absence of any indication, the proxy may vote at his/her own discretion.