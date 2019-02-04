Shengjing Bank : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 January 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/01/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted
Shengjing Bank Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") 4 February 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
4,255,937,700
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
Nil
|
Balance at close of the month
|
4,255,937,700
N/A
|
Description :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
RMB1.00
|
RMB4,255,937,700
|
Nil
|
RMB1.00
|
RMB4,255,937,700
Domestic Shares
(2) Stock code :
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
1,540,742,500
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
Nil
|
Balance at close of the month
|
1,540,742,500
02066
|
Description :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
RMB1.00
|
RMB1,540,742,500
|
Nil
|
RMB1.00
|
RMB1,540,742,500
H Shares
2. Preference SharesStock code :
N/A
Description :
3. Other Classes of Shares
Balance at close of preceding month
|
|
Description :
|
No. of other
|
classes of
|
shares
|
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the monthBalance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
|
No. of
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
preference
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
RMB5,796,680,200
Stock code :
N/A
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
|
Domestic
|
No of preference
|
No. of other
|
Shares H Shares
|
shares
|
classes of shares
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
4,255,937,700
Balance at close of preceding month
1,540,742,500
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
Nil
Nil
Balance at close of the month
4,255,937,700
1,540,742,500
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share option schemeincluding EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. N/A
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
2. N/A
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
3. N/A
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
GrantedMovement during the monthExercised
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant
|
thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
the month
|
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
N/A
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Cancelled
Lapsed
N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A
Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the month
Nominal value at close of the month
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
issued
|
may be
|
during the
|
issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
close of the
|
month
pursuant thereto
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
(
/
/
)
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
N/A N/A N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Currency of amount outstanding
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
)
)
)
)Amount atclose of preceding month
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
issued
|
may be
|
during the
|
issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
thereto
|
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
|
N/A
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Converted during the month
Amount at close of the monthclose of the month