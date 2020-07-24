Shenglong Inspection Company successfully develope...

In early July 2020, Shenglong Inspection, a subsidiary of Hilong Group, successfully won the bid for the Jiuquan product oil branch pipelines ultrasonic inspection project, marking Hilong's entry into the technical service field of ultrasonic in-line inspectionl （ILI）of multiple pipelines with small diameter, non-pig receiver and launcher, and complicated pipeline conditions.

This is a pipeline in-line inspection project for three sub-distribution branch pipelines of the Jiuquan product oil pipeline of the CNPC Wulan Pipeline. Shenglong Inspection Company will employ world-leading ultrasonic inspection technology for in-line inspection Without installing a permanent pig receiver and launcher, we can quickly perform internal in-line inspection of the pipeline at one time by connecting three branch pipelines in series using a connection between the temporary pig receiver and launcher and the flexible pipe. We can then utilize the bi-directional operation of the ultrasonic ILI tool and an optimized process plan. Where it is not feasible, we can independently inspect the three branch pipelines.

'To conduct the internal inspection of the pipeline with a small diameter and non-pig receiver and launcher, Shenglong Inspection Company explored several solutions and came up with the most pragmatic and complete solution. This has not only enabled the pipeline owner to fully understand the corrosion status of the pipeline and complete the pipeline integrity evaluation, but can also help determine the future pipeline operation policy based on pipeline inspection data, and more effectively control the risks and safety hazards in the pipeline operation process.' said Zhao Xiaoguang, General Manager of Shenglong Inspection.

At present, we have initiated the inspection of the three product oil pipelines in the Jiuquan sub-distribution branch pipeline. The project team is preparing a detailed process proposal for the onsite pipeline and the station piping.