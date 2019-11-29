Shenwan Hongyuan : APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL MANAGER PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Mr. Xu graduated from Zhongshan University, majoring in international trade, with a bachelor's degree in economics in June 1999, he graduated from the University of Edinburgh in the United Kingdom, majoring in operational research, with a master's degree in science in September 2000, and he graduated from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, majoring in development studies, with a master's degree in philosophy in July 2001.

Mr. Xu, being a candidate of executive director of the fourth session of the Board, he will enter into a service contract with the Company to perform the duties as an executive director of the fourth session of the Board of the Company after his nomination is approved at the general meeting of the Company, with the term of office expiring at the end of the fourth session of the Board. Pursuant to the articles of association of the Company, Mr. Xu is eligible for re-election after his term of office expires. The remuneration of Mr. Xu for acting as an executive director of the Company shall be determined in accordance with the relevant national policies and relevant rules and regulations of the Company, which will be disclosed in the annual report by the Company. The annual remuneration settlement proposal for members of the senior management shall be reviewed by the Remuneration and Nomination Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company before it is submitted to the Board for approval.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Xu has not been subject to any penalty by China Securities Regulatory Commission or other relevant departments or punishment by any stock exchange. Save as disclosed in this announcement, Mr. Xu confirmed that he did not hold any directorships in public companies whose securities are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years; he does not have any relationships with any of the Company's directors, supervisors or senior management, substantial shareholders or their respective subsidiaries nor does he hold any position in the Company or any of its subsidiaries; he does not have any interest in the shares of the Company or its associated corporations (as defined in Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance); there is no information that is required to be disclosed under Rules 13.51(2)

to (v) of the Listing Rules, and he is and was not involved in any matter that is required to be disclosed under Rules 13.51(2) (h) to (v) of the Listing Rules; nor is there any matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The proposal regarding the proposed appointment of Mr. Xu as an executive director of the Company is subject to the consideration and approval by the general meeting of the Company. A circular containing, among other things, the details of the proposed appointment of an executive director, together with the notice of the general meeting, will be dispatched to the shareholders of the Company as soon as reasonably practicable.

By order of the Board

Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd.

Chu Xiaoming

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC

29 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors comprises Mr. Chu Xiaoming and Mr. Yang Wenqing as Executive Directors; Mr. Chen Jianmin, Mr. Wang Honggang, Mr. Wang Fengchao, Ms. Ge Rongrong and Mr. Ren Xiaotao as Non-executive Directors; Ms. Ye Mei, Mr. Xie Rong, Ms. Huang Danhan and Ms. Yang Qiumei as Independent Non-executive Directors.