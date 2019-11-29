Log in
Shenwan Hongyuan : APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL MANAGER PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

11/29/2019 | 06:28am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6806)

APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL MANAGER

PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL MANAGER

Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that, Mr. Xu Zhibin ("Mr. Xu") has been appointed as the general manager of the Company after the consideration and approval of the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company, with effect from 29 November 2019.

PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Company hereby announces that, Mr. Xu has been nominated as an executive director of the Company after the consideration and approval of the Board.

The biographical details of Mr. Xu required to be disclosed pursuant to the Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") are as follows:

Mr. Xu Zhibin, aged 43, worked for Goldman Sachs Group from August 2001 to March 2010, during which he successively served as a senior analyst, a project manager and a team manager of the global control department, the person in charge of the European region, the director and an executive director of the operations risk management department, an executive director of the market risk management department and other positions; he worked for China Jianyin Investment Ltd. from April 2010 to May 2013, during which he successively served as the director, the general manager and the senior director of the risk management department; he served as the deputy general manager of Hong Yuan Securities Co. Ltd. from June 2013 to December 2014; he served as the deputy general manager of Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Co., Ltd. from January 2015 to November 2019, during which he discharged the duties on behalf of the general manager from October 2018 to August 2019; he has been a member of the party committee of Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd. and Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Co., Ltd. since July 2016; and he has been the chairman and a member of the board of directors of Shenwan Hongyuan (International) Holdings Limited since September 2019.

1

Mr. Xu graduated from Zhongshan University, majoring in international trade, with a bachelor's degree in economics in June 1999, he graduated from the University of Edinburgh in the United Kingdom, majoring in operational research, with a master's degree in science in September 2000, and he graduated from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, majoring in development studies, with a master's degree in philosophy in July 2001.

Mr. Xu, being a candidate of executive director of the fourth session of the Board, he will enter into a service contract with the Company to perform the duties as an executive director of the fourth session of the Board of the Company after his nomination is approved at the general meeting of the Company, with the term of office expiring at the end of the fourth session of the Board. Pursuant to the articles of association of the Company, Mr. Xu is eligible for re-election after his term of office expires. The remuneration of Mr. Xu for acting as an executive director of the Company shall be determined in accordance with the relevant national policies and relevant rules and regulations of the Company, which will be disclosed in the annual report by the Company. The annual remuneration settlement proposal for members of the senior management shall be reviewed by the Remuneration and Nomination Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company before it is submitted to the Board for approval.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Xu has not been subject to any penalty by China Securities Regulatory Commission or other relevant departments or punishment by any stock exchange. Save as disclosed in this announcement, Mr. Xu confirmed that he did not hold any directorships in public companies whose securities are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years; he does not have any relationships with any of the Company's directors, supervisors or senior management, substantial shareholders or their respective subsidiaries nor does he hold any position in the Company or any of its subsidiaries; he does not have any interest in the shares of the Company or its associated corporations (as defined in Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance); there is no information that is required to be disclosed under Rules 13.51(2)

  1. to (v) of the Listing Rules, and he is and was not involved in any matter that is required to be disclosed under Rules 13.51(2) (h) to (v) of the Listing Rules; nor is there any matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The proposal regarding the proposed appointment of Mr. Xu as an executive director of the Company is subject to the consideration and approval by the general meeting of the Company. A circular containing, among other things, the details of the proposed appointment of an executive director, together with the notice of the general meeting, will be dispatched to the shareholders of the Company as soon as reasonably practicable.

By order of the Board

Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd.

Chu Xiaoming

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC

29 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors comprises Mr. Chu Xiaoming and Mr. Yang Wenqing as Executive Directors; Mr. Chen Jianmin, Mr. Wang Honggang, Mr. Wang Fengchao, Ms. Ge Rongrong and Mr. Ren Xiaotao as Non-executive Directors; Ms. Ye Mei, Mr. Xie Rong, Ms. Huang Danhan and Ms. Yang Qiumei as Independent Non-executive Directors.

2

Disclaimer

Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 11:27:07 UTC
