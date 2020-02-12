Log in
Shenwan Hongyuan : Announcement on the Key Financial Data of Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Co., Ltd. for January 2020

02/12/2020 | 05:49am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6806)

Announcement on the Key Financial Data of

Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Co., Ltd. for January 2020

This announcement is made by Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules")) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter. 571, Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09(2) of the Listing Rules.

In accordance with the Rules on Strengthening the Supervision and Administration of Listed Securities Companies (《關於加強上市證券公司監管的規定》) (as amended in 2010) promulgated

by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the key financial data of Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Co., Ltd. ("Shenwan Hongyuan Securities"), a securities subsidiary of the Company, for January 2020 is hereby disclosed.

Your attention is drawn to the following:

  1. Scope of data: the financial data disclosed is the key financial data of Shenwan Hongyuan Securities and its two securities subsidiaries (domestic), namely, Shenwan Hongyuan Securities (Western) Co., Ltd. ("Shenwan Hongyuan Securities (Western)") and Shenwan Hongyuan Financing Services Co., Ltd. ("Shenwan Hongyuan Financing Services");
  2. The relevant financial data is unaudited and unconsolidated. Investors are reminded to pay attention to investment risks.

The Key Financial Data of Shenwan Hongyuan Securities, Shenwan Hongyuan Securities (Western) and Shenwan Hongyuan Financing Services for January 2020 (unaudited)

Unit: RMB in ten thousands

As at

January 2020

31 January

Name of Company

2020

Operating

Net Profit

Net Assets

Revenue

Shenwan Hongyuan Securities

70,490

31,469

7,067,487

Shenwan Hongyuan Securities (Western)

7,267

3,243

729,571

Shenwan Hongyuan Financing Services

567

-1,588

154,730

Total

78,324

33,124

-

By order of the Board

Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd.

Chu Xiaoming

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC

12 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors comprises Mr. Chu Xiaoming and Mr. Yang Wenqing as Executive Directors; Mr. Chen Jianmin, Mr. Wang Honggang, Mr. Wang Fengchao, Ms. Ge Rongrong and Mr. RenXiaotao as Non- executive Directors; Ms. Ye Mei, Mr. Xie Rong, Ms. Huang Danhan and Ms. Yang Qiumei as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 10:48:07 UTC
