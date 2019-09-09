Shenwan Hongyuan : CIRCULAR OF THE 2019 THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 0 09/09/2019 | 05:47am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular. If you are in any doubt as to any aspect about this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser. If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd., you should at once hand this circular, together with the enclosed proxy form and reply slip, to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee. (A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 6806) APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS OF THE COMPANY FOR 2019 ELECTION OF SUPERVISOR AND NOTICE OF THE 2019 THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING The 2019 third extraordinary general meeting of Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd. will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Company's conference room, No. 19, Taipingqiao Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, the PRC. A notice convening the EGM is set out on pages 8 to 9 of this circular. Whether or not you are able to attend the EGM, you are advised to read the notice of the EGM carefully and to complete the enclosed proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it as soon as possible. H Shareholders are required to return the proxy form to the Company's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, by hand or by post no later than 24 hours before the time appointed for convening the EGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting at the EGM or any adjournment thereof in person if you so wish. If you intend to attend the EGM either in person or by proxy, you are required to complete and return the reply slip for the EGM, by hand or by post, to the Company's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited on or before Saturday, October 5, 2019. September 10, 2019 CONTENTS Page Definitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 Letter from the Board . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 Notice of the 2019 Third Extraordinary General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9 - i - DEFINITIONS In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings: "A Share(s)" domestic shares in the share capital of the Company, with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which are subscribed for or credited as paid up in Renminbi and are listed for trading on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 000166) "A Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of A Share(s) "Articles of Association" the articles of association of the Company, as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time "Board" or the board of directors of the Company "Board of Directors" "Board of Supervisors" the board of supervisors of the Company "Company" Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd. (申萬宏源集團股份有限公司), a joint stock company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability, whose H Shares and A Shares are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, respectively "CSRC" China Securities Regulatory Commission "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company "EGM" the 2019 third extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Company's conference room, No. 19, Taipingqiao Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, the PRC "H Share(s)" overseas listed foreign shares in the share capital of the Company, with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which are subscribed for in HK dollars and are listed for trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 6806) "H Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of H Share(s) "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC "Hong Kong Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "Latest Practicable Date" September 5, 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information contained in this circular "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time "PRC" the People's Republic of China, which for the purpose of this circular only, excludes the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC, the Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan, the PRC - 1 - DEFINITIONS "SFO" the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong), as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time "Share(s)" ordinary share(s) in the share capital of the Company, with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, including A Share(s) and H Share(s) "Shareholder(s)" shareholder(s) of the Company, including A Shareholder(s) and H Shareholder(s) "Supervisor(s)" supervisor(s) of the Company - 2 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD (A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 6806) Executive Directors: Registered Office: Mr. Chu Xiaoming (Chairman) Room 2001, 20/F, Mr. Yang Wenqing Dacheng International Building 358 South Beijing Road Non-executive Directors: Urumqi High-tech Zone Mr. Chen Jianmin Xinjiang Mr. Wang Honggang PRC Mr. Wang Fengchao Ms. Ge Rongrong Principal Place of Business in the PRC: Mr. Ren Xiaotao 20/F, Dacheng International Building 358 South Beijing Road Independent Non-executive Directors: Urumqi High-tech Zone Ms. Ye Mei Xinjiang Mr. Xie Rong PRC Ms. Huang Danhan Ms. Yang Qiumei No. 19, Taipingqiao Street Xicheng District Beijing PRC Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong: 40/F, Sunlight Tower 248 Queen's Road East Wanchai, Hong Kong September 10, 2019 To the H Shareholders Dear Sirs, APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS OF THE COMPANY FOR 2019 ELECTION OF SUPERVISOR INTRODUCTION The purpose of this circular is to give you notice of the EGM and to provide you with the information reasonably necessary to enable you to make an informed decision on whether to vote for, against or abstain from voting on the resolutions to be proposed for consideration at the EGM. - 3 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Ordinary resolutions will be proposed at the EGM to approve: (i) the resolution regarding the appointment of auditors of the Company for 2019; and (ii) the resolution regarding the election of Mr. Xu Yiyang as a Supervisor of the fourth session of the Board of Supervisors of the Company. 1. APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS OF THE COMPANY FOR 2019 An ordinary resolution will be proposed at the EGM to approve the appointment of auditors of the Company for 2019. In accordance with the provisions of the audit business contract, KPMG Huazhen LLP implemented works relating to the annual audit of the Company for 2018. Based on the overall annual audit performance for 2015-2018, as well as continuity and stability of the Company's annual reports auditing work, the Board proposed to re-appoint KPMG Huazhen LLP as the auditor of the Company for 2019 to provide relevant domestic audit and review services in accordance with the PRC Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises. The Company successfully completed its issuance and listing of H shares in April 2019. According to the actual situation of listing in Hong Kong and the relevant provisions of the Articles of Association, the Company intends to appoint KPMG (a branch firm based in Hong Kong, and together with KPMG Huazhen LLP, "KPMG") to provide relevant overseas audit and review services in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards. In addition to the above-mentioned new matters, the audit scope and content required for accountants in 2019 are basically the same as those in 2018. After consultation, KPMG's audit fee quoted for 2019 is RMB5.50 million; including RMB3.20 million for A-share related reports (including financial statements and certain special audits, internal control audits and agreed procedures, etc.); RMB2.30 million for H-share related reports (including financial statements audit, review of interim financial statements and assurance of environment, social and governance report). It is now proposed to the EGM to approve the appointment of KPMG Huazhen LLP and KPMG as the auditors of the Company for 2019, providing relevant audit and review services in accordance with the PRC Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and the International Financial Reporting Standards; it is agreed to re-appoint KPMG Huazhen LLP as the auditor for internal control of the Company for 2019; the audit fee for internal control in 2019 is RMB5.50 million. If the audit fee increases or decreases due to the change of the audit scope and content, it is proposed to authorize the Board to determine the relevant audit fee. The above resolution has been considered and approved at the board meeting held on August 20, 2019 and is now submitted to the EGM for consideration and approval. - 4 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD 2. ELECTION OF SUPERVISOR An ordinary resolution will be proposed at the EGM to approve the election of Mr. Xu Yiyang as a Supervisor of the fourth session of the Board of Supervisors of the Company. Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated August 12, 2019 in relation to, among others, the proposed appointment of Mr. Xu Yiyang ("Mr. Xu") as a Supervisor of the fourth session of the Board of Supervisors of the Company. The biographical details of Mr. Xu required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules are set out as follows: Mr. Xu Yiyang, fifty-five years old. Mr. Xu worked at PetroChina Changqing Oilfield Company in Qingyang, Gansu Province from September 1980 to March 1983. He worked at Dagang Petroleum Administration Bureau from March 1983 to October 1998, and successively served as deputy secretary and secretary of the Communist Youth League at Well Drilling Corporation, deputy secretary and secretary of the Communist Youth League at Dagang Petroleum Administration Bureau, and deputy Party committee secretary, secretary of the discipline inspection committee and deputy director at the Oil Refinery Plant. From October 1998 to April 2002, Mr. Xu served as Party committee secretary, director and general manager of Shanghai Ace Co., Ltd.* (上海愛使股份有限公司) (now known as Shanghai Youjiu Game Co., Ltd.* (上海遊久遊戲股份有限公司), a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600652). From April 2002 to February 2004, he was a member of the Party committee and deputy general manager of Shanghai Securities Co., Ltd. From March 2004 to May 2010, he was a member of the Party committee, deputy general manager, a member of the management committee, secretary to the board of directors and deputy chief of the leading group of emergency response to crisis of Shanghai Aijian Co., Ltd.* (上海愛建股份有限公司) (now known as Shanghai Aijian Group Co., Ltd.* (上海愛 建集團股份有限公司), a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600643). He held concurrent posts successively as Party committee secretary, chairman of the board of directors, chief of the leading group of emergency response to crisis, vice chairman of the board of directors and acting general manager of Shanghai Aijian Securities Co., Ltd.* (上海愛建證券有限責任公司) from March 2004 to May 2010. From September 2004 to June 2010, he held concurrent posts successively as the director and vice chairman of the board of directors of Shanghai Aijian Trust Investment Co., Ltd.* (上海愛建信託投 資有限責任公司). From June 2010 to December 2014, he successively served as deputy Party committee secretary and secretary of the discipline inspection committee of Shenyin & Wanguo Securities Co., Ltd. Since December 2014, Mr. Xu has been a member of the Party committee and secretary of the discipline inspection committee of Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd. and Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Co., Ltd. Since January 2015, he has been chairman of the board of supervisors of Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Co., Ltd. From June 2015 to July 2019, he concurrently worked as chairman of the labor union of Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Co., Ltd. From June 2017 to March 2019, he concurrently served as principal of Party school of Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Co., Ltd. From December 2010 to January 2016, Mr. Xu served as vice chairman of the board of directors of Shenyin Wanguo (H.K.) Limited (now known as Shenwan Hongyuan (International) Holdings Limited). From January 2011 to March 2016, he concurrently served as chairman of the board of directors of Shenyin & Wanguo Investment Co., Ltd. From July 2015 to March 2016, he concurrently served as chairman of the board of supervisors of SWS MU Fund Management Co., Ltd. Since January 2016, Mr. Xu has been concurrently serving as chairman of the board of supervisors of Shenwan Hongyuan (International) Holdings Limited. - 5 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Mr. Xu graduated from Central TV University (Tianjin) in August 1985. In June 1997, he obtained the master degree in economics from the Department of International Economics of Nankai University. In June 2013, he obtained the EMBA degree from Shanghai Advanced Institute of Finance of Shanghai Jiao Tong University. Mr. Xu is a qualified Senior Economist and Senior Political Official. Mr. Xu will enter into a service contract with the Company to perform the duties as supervisor of the fourth session of the Board of Supervisors of the Company after his nomination is approved at the general meeting of the Company, with the term of office expiring at the end of the fourth session of the Board of Supervisors. Pursuant to the Articles of Association, Mr. Xu is eligible for re-election after his term of office expires. Mr. Xu will not receive any remuneration or allowance from the Company as Supervisor of the Company. As of the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Xu has never received any punishment from the CSRC or other relevant authorities or any penalty from the stock exchanges. Save as disclosed in this announcement, Mr. Xu confirms that he did not hold directorship in any listed company, the securities of which are listed on any securities market either in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years; does not have any relationship with any Director, Supervisor, senior management, substantial Shareholder of the Company or their respective subsidiaries, nor does he hold any position in the Company or any of its subsidiaries; does not own any interest in shares of the Company or its associated corporations (as defined in Part XV of the SFO (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong)); has no information that shall be disclosed pursuant to the requirements under Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules, and has never participated in matters that shall be disclosed pursuant to the requirements under Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules; nor has he participated in other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders of the Company. The above resolution has been considered and approved on the meeting of the Board of Supervisors held on August 12, 2019 and is now submitted to the EGM for consideration and approval. - 6 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD THE EGM The 2019 third extraordinary general meeting of the Company will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Company's conference room, No. 19, Taipingqiao Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, the PRC. A notice convening EGM is set out on pages 9 to 10 of this circular.. The summary of the important dates for H Shareholders is as follows: Last Registration Date:on or before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 Closure of Register for H Shares: Wednesday, September 25, 2019 to Friday, October 25, 2019 Submission of Reply Slip:on or before Saturday, October 5, 2019 Submission of Proxy Form: on or before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 In order to determine the H Shareholders' entitlement to attend the EGM, the H Share register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, September 25, 2019 to Friday, October 25, 2019 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of H Shares will be registered. In order for H Shareholders to attend the EGM, the relevant share certificates, accompanied by all share transfer documents, must be lodged with the Company's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. H Shareholders whose names appear on the H Share register of members of the Company on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 shall be entitled to attend and vote at the EGM. A proxy form and a reply slip for use at the EGM are enclosed with this circular. H Shareholders who intend to attend the EGM either in person or by proxy are required to complete and return the reply slip for the EGM, by hand or by post, to the Company's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong on or before Saturday, October 5, 2019. H Shareholders should return the proxy form, or the notarized power of attorney or other authorization documents to the Company's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, by hand or by post, no later than 24 hours before the time appointed for convening the EGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting at the EGM or any adjournment thereof in person if you so wish. The record date for determination of the qualified A Shareholders to attend the EGM and the registration date for such meeting are Friday, October 18, 2019 and Monday, October 21, 2019, respectively. For details, please refer to the notice of the EGM dated Tuesday, September 10, 2019 published on the website of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange at www.szse.cn. - 7 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD VOTING BY POLL Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules, all votes of Shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll. Therefore, the resolutions to be proposed at the EGM will be voted by poll. Results of the poll voting will be posted on the HKExnews website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk and on the website of the Company at www.swhygh.com upon the conclusion of the EGM. The aforesaid resolutions 1 to 2 are ordinary resolutions to be passed by the affirmative votes representing over one half of the total number of Shares held by the Shareholders attending the EGM with voting rights. Pursuant to Rule 2.15 of the Listing Rules, where Shareholders' approval is required with regard to a transaction, any Shareholder that has a material interest in such transaction shall abstain from voting on the resolution(s) on whether or not to approve such transaction at the Shareholders' general meeting. As far as the Directors are aware as at the Latest Practicable Date, no Shareholder is considered to have a material interest in any of the resolution proposed at the EGM and has to abstain from voting at the EGM approving the resolution. RECOMMENDATION The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the above resolutions are in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole. Therefore, the Board recommends you to vote in favor of the relevant resolutions set out in the notice of the EGM attached to this circular. RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT This circular, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this circular is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this circular misleading. Yours faithfully, By order of the Board Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd. Chu Xiaoming Chairman - 8 - NOTICE OF THE 2019 THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 6806) NOTICE OF THE 2019 THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2019 third extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Company's conference room, No. 19, Taipingqiao Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, the PRC to consider and, if thought fit, approve the following resolutions. Unless otherwise indicated, capitalized terms used in this notice shall have the same meaning as those defined in the circular of the Company dated September 10, 2019. ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS To consider and approve the resolution regarding the appointment of auditors of the Company for 2019. To consider and approve the resolution regarding the election of Mr. Xu Yiyang as a Supervisor of the fourth session of the board of supervisors of the Company. By order of the Board Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd. Chu Xiaoming Chairman Beijing, the PRC September 10, 2019 - 9 - NOTICE OF THE 2019 THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING Notes: In order to determine the H Shareholders' entitlement to attend the EGM, the H Share register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, September 25, 2019 to Friday, October 25, 2019 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order for H Shareholders to attend the EGM, the relevant share certificates, accompanied by all share transfer documents, must be lodged with the Company's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, no later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. H Shareholders whose names appear on the H Share register of members of the Company on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 shall be entitled to attend and vote at the EGM. H Shareholders who intend to attend the EGM either in person or by proxy are required to complete and return the reply slip for the EGM, by hand or by post, to the Company's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong on or before Saturday, October 5, 2019.

Shareholders or their proxies attending the EGM shall produce their identity documents. If a Shareholder is a legal person, its legal representative or other person authorized by the board of directors or other governing body of such Shareholder may attend the EGM by producing a copy of the resolution of the board of directors or other governing body of such Shareholder appointing such person to attend the meeting. Any Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his/her/its behalf at the EGM. A proxy needs not be a Shareholder of the Company.

The proxy form shall be signed by the Shareholder or his/her/its attorney who has been authorized in writing or, in the case of a corporation as a Shareholder, must either be executed under its common seal or under the hand of its legal representative, director(s) or duly authorized attorney(s). In case of joint holders of the Shares, this form of proxy must be signed by the joint holder whose name stands first in the register of members of the Company.

H Shareholders are required to return the proxy form or the notarized power of attorney or any other authorization documents to the Company's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, by hand or by post no later than 24 hours before the time appointed for convening the EGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting at the EGM or any adjournment thereof in person if you so wish. In case of joint shareholders and if more than one joint shareholder in person or by proxy attend the meeting, the vote of the senior joint shareholder who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted as the exclusion of the votes of the other joint shareholder(s) and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint shareholding. Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the " Listing Rules "), all votes of Shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll. Therefore, all resolutions to be proposed at the EGM will be voted by poll.

The aforesaid resolutions 1 to 2 are ordinary resolutions to be passed by the affirmative votes representing over one half of the total number of Shares held by the Shareholders attending the EGM with voting rights.

Pursuant to Rule 2.15 of the Listing Rules, where Shareholders' approval is required with regard to a transaction, any Shareholder that has a material interest in such transaction shall abstain from voting on the resolution(s) on whether or not to approve such transaction at the Shareholders' general meeting.

As far as the Directors are aware, as at the Latest Practicable Date, no Shareholder is considered to have a material interest in any resolution to be proposed at the EGM and has to abstain from voting at the EGM approving the resolution. The contact details of the place of business of the Company are as follows:

Contact Address: 20/F, Dacheng International Building, 358 South Beijing Road, Urumqi High-tech Zone, Xinjiang, the PRC/ No. 19, Taipingqiao Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, the PRC

Postal Code: 830011/100033

Contact Person.: Peng Xiaojia/Li Dan

Telephone No.: (+86) 991 2301870/(+86) 10 88085057

Facsimile No.: (+86) 991 2301779/(+86) 10 88085059 The EGM is expected to last for a half day. Shareholders or their proxies attending the EGM shall be responsible for their own travelling and accommodation expenses. - 10 - Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 09:46:06 UTC 0 Latest news "Companies" 05:59a INVITATION : THQ Nordic to become Embracer Group, presents update on organization, operations and future prospects AQ 05:57a LUYE PHARMA : Voluntary announcement - xuezhikang tablets (ly02404) has been approved to iniciate clinical trials in china PU 05:57a BIG BLU BROADBAND : Update on disruptive new technology and fixed wireless growth PU 05:57a AUDI NINES MTB 2019 : The second edition of the Audi Nines mountain biking event is just around the corner! PU 05:57a PER AARSLEFF A/S : Share buyback week 36 PU 05:57a ISDN : Announcement in relation to the incorporation of a subsidiary (isdn (zhejiang) precision technology) PU 05:57a ANXIAN YUAN CHINA : Supplemental announcement to the annual reports for the years ended 31 march 2018 and 31 march 2019 PU 05:57a SCISYS : Form 8.3 - SCISYS Group PLC PU 05:57a AUDI : Heading for DTM at the Nürburgring neck and neck PU 05:57a AMAX INTERNATIONAL : Proposed change of company name PU