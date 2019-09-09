Shenwan Hongyuan : NOTICE OF THE 2019 THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6806)

NOTICE OF THE 2019 THIRD EXTRAORDINARY

GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2019 third extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Company's conference room, No. 19, Taipingqiao Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, the PRC to consider and, if thought fit, approve the following resolutions. Unless otherwise indicated, capitalized terms used in this notice shall have the same meaning as those defined in the circular of the Company dated September 10, 2019.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

To consider and approve the resolution regarding the appointment of auditors of the Company for 2019. To consider and approve the resolution regarding the election of Mr. Xu Yiyang as a Supervisor of the fourth session of the board of supervisors of the Company.

By order of the Board

Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd.

Chu Xiaoming

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC

September 10, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors comprises Mr. Chu Xiaoming and Mr. Yang Wenqing as Executive Directors; Mr. Chen Jianmin, Mr. Wang Honggang, Mr. Wang Fengchao, Ms. Ge Rongrong and Mr. Ren Xiaotao as Non-executive Directors; Ms. Ye Mei, Mr. Xie Rong, Ms. Huang Danhan and Ms. Yang Qiumei as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Notes:

1. In order to determine the H Shareholders' entitlement to attend the EGM, the H Share register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, September 25, 2019 to Friday, October 25, 2019 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order for H Shareholders to attend the EGM, the relevant share certificates, accompanied by all share transfer documents, must be lodged with the Company's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, no later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. H Shareholders whose names appear on the H Share register of members of the Company on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 shall be entitled to attend and vote at the EGM.