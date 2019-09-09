Log in
Shenwan Hongyuan : NOTICE OF THE 2019 THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

09/09/2019 | 05:32am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6806)

NOTICE OF THE 2019 THIRD EXTRAORDINARY

GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2019 third extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Company's conference room, No. 19, Taipingqiao Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, the PRC to consider and, if thought fit, approve the following resolutions. Unless otherwise indicated, capitalized terms used in this notice shall have the same meaning as those defined in the circular of the Company dated September 10, 2019.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

  1. To consider and approve the resolution regarding the appointment of auditors of the Company for 2019.
  2. To consider and approve the resolution regarding the election of Mr. Xu Yiyang as a Supervisor of the fourth session of the board of supervisors of the Company.

By order of the Board

Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd.

Chu Xiaoming

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC

September 10, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors comprises Mr. Chu Xiaoming and Mr. Yang Wenqing as Executive Directors; Mr. Chen Jianmin, Mr. Wang Honggang, Mr. Wang Fengchao, Ms. Ge Rongrong and Mr. Ren Xiaotao as Non-executive Directors; Ms. Ye Mei, Mr. Xie Rong, Ms. Huang Danhan and Ms. Yang Qiumei as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Notes:

1. In order to determine the H Shareholders' entitlement to attend the EGM, the H Share register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, September 25, 2019 to Friday, October 25, 2019 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order for H Shareholders to attend the EGM, the relevant share certificates, accompanied by all share transfer documents, must be lodged with the Company's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, no later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. H Shareholders whose names appear on the H Share register of members of the Company on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 shall be entitled to attend and vote at the EGM.

1

  1. H Shareholders who intend to attend the EGM either in person or by proxy are required to complete and return the reply slip for the EGM, by hand or by post, to the Company's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong on or before Saturday, October 5, 2019.
    Shareholders or their proxies attending the EGM shall produce their identity documents. If a Shareholder is a legal person, its legal representative or other person authorized by the board of directors or other governing body of such Shareholder may attend the EGM by producing a copy of the resolution of the board of directors or other governing body of such Shareholder appointing such person to attend the meeting.
  2. Any Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his/ her/its behalf at the EGM. A proxy needs not be a Shareholder of the Company.
    The proxy form shall be signed by the Shareholder or his/her/its attorney who has been authorized in writing or, in the case of a corporation as a Shareholder, must either be executed under its common seal or under the hand of its legal representative, director(s) or duly authorized attorney(s). In case of joint holders of the Shares, this form of proxy must be signed by the joint holder whose name stands first in the register of members of the Company.
    H Shareholders are required to return the proxy form or the notarized power of attorney or any other authorization documents to the Company's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, by hand or by post no later than 24 hours before the time appointed for convening the EGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting at the EGM or any adjournment thereof in person if you so wish.
  3. In case of joint shareholders and if more than one joint shareholder in person or by proxy attend the meeting, the vote of the senior joint shareholder who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted as the exclusion of the votes of the other joint shareholder(s) and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint shareholding.
  4. Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), all votes of Shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll. Therefore, all resolutions to be proposed at the EGM will be voted by poll.
    The aforesaid resolutions 1 to 2 are ordinary resolutions to be passed by the affirmative votes representing over one half of the total number of Shares held by the Shareholders attending the EGM with voting rights.
    Pursuant to Rule 2.15 of the Listing Rules, where Shareholders' approval is required with regard to a transaction, any Shareholder that has a material interest in such transaction shall abstain from voting on the resolution(s) on whether or not to approve such transaction at the Shareholders' general meeting.
    As far as the Directors are aware, as at the Latest Practicable Date, no Shareholder is considered to have a material interest in any resolution to be proposed at the EGM and has to abstain from voting at the EGM approving the resolution.
  5. The contact details of the place of business of the Company are as follows:
    Contact Address: 20/F, Dacheng International Building, 358 South Beijing Road, Urumqi High-tech Zone, Xinjiang, the PRC/ No. 19, Taipingqiao Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, the PRC
    Postal Code: 830011/100033
    Contact Person.: Peng Xiaojia/Li Dan
    Telephone No.: (+86) 991 2301870/(+86) 10 88085057
    Facsimile No.: (+86) 991 2301779/(+86) 10 88085059
  6. The EGM is expected to last for a half day. Shareholders or their proxies attending the EGM shall be responsible for their own travelling and accommodation expenses.

2

Disclaimer

Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 09:31:03 UTC
