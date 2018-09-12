Shenzhen Kaifa Technology : KAIFA wins “Best in Class Supplier Award” of WD

KAIFA is invited to join the 2018 Supplier Conference held by Western Digital (WD) and wins 'Best in Class Supplier Award' in the Santiago of America on September 5th.In 2018, with support of LAB and Shenzhen Kaifa Precision Technology Co., Ltd, the Key Component Business Unit (KCBU1) of KAIFA is able to make a breakthrough to improve product quality and strengthen the research ability. With the increasing amount of products, KCBU1 provides client with superior quality assurance and technical support. The award is viewed as WD's affirmation and trust to KAIFA.

Western Digital (WD) is one of the world's leading data storage and hard disk manufacturers and its products enjoy international fame. Thanks to thirty-year manufacturing experience and excellent product quality, Kaifa could meet WD's requirement and establish long-time cooperative relationship with it.

In the future, KAIFA will stick to the customer-oriented guide line by offering our clients top-quality products and excellent service for purpose of being a reliable and respectable enterprise.