Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shenzhen Kaifa Technology : KAIFA wins “Best in Class Supplier Award” of WD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 08:23am CEST
KAIFA is invited to join the 2018 Supplier Conference held by Western Digital (WD) and wins 'Best in Class Supplier Award' in the Santiago of America on September 5th.In 2018, with support of LAB and Shenzhen Kaifa Precision Technology Co., Ltd, the Key Component Business Unit (KCBU1) of KAIFA is able to make a breakthrough to improve product quality and strengthen the research ability. With the increasing amount of products, KCBU1 provides client with superior quality assurance and technical support. The award is viewed as WD's affirmation and trust to KAIFA.

Western Digital (WD) is one of the world's leading data storage and hard disk manufacturers and its products enjoy international fame. Thanks to thirty-year manufacturing experience and excellent product quality, Kaifa could meet WD's requirement and establish long-time cooperative relationship with it.

In the future, KAIFA will stick to the customer-oriented guide line by offering our clients top-quality products and excellent service for purpose of being a reliable and respectable enterprise.

Disclaimer

Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 06:22:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:15aAMSILK GMBH : Announces Partnership with Airbus to Develop the Next Generation of Composite Fibers for Lightweight, High-Performance Planes
EQ
09:13aBANK OF JAPAN : Loan Disbursement under the Fund-Provisioning Measure to Stimulate Bank Lending (September 2018) 
PU
09:13aNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Named Most Fuel-Efficient Airline on Transatlantic Routes for a Second Time
PU
09:13aFOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS : Javier López-Galiacho, Chief Compliance Officer and Head of Corporate Responsibility of the FCC Group
PU
09:13aSANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL : Personnel Changes of Representative Director of the Board
PU
09:13aSASOL INZALO PUBLIC RF : Inzalo shareholders will get R1.3bn in cash - Sasol
AQ
09:13aGARTNER : Tr3Dent Listed as a Sample Vendor for Business Ecosystem Modeling
AQ
09:12aIWG INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACE : Regus operator IWG says finance and ops chief leaves
RE
09:11aSHOTSPOTTER : Pleasantville officials push for ShotSpotter installation Pleasantville officials try to convince residents to vote for ShotSpotter
AQ
09:11aOPEN DOOR : Justice Kavanaugh may be a threat to religious freedom Justice Kavanaugh may be a threat to religious freedom, says Minerva Carcano
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Boeing 737 production rebounds as planemaker extends lead over Airbus
2INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : 1st Half Net Profit Grew; Expects ..
3NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP shares drop after executives outline post-Qualcomm path
4HSBC HOLDINGS : HSBC : to bolster Asia private banking headcount, double client assets
5SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Ashley faces investor revolt in absentia
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.