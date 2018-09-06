Shenzhen Kaifa Technology : Kaifa plan build Guilin Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Park

Kaifa signs a cooperation agreement to set up an intelligent manufacturing industrial park in Guilin from Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, southwest of China, on September 5th.

The intelligent manufacturing industrial park will be located in Guilin's economic and technological development area, southwest of Guilin. The establishment of Kaifa's industry manufacturing base would be beneficial to Guilin's employment and development of electronics and telecommunications industry.

Guilin is known throughout the world for its scenery. The economic and technological development area (142.7 km2) is composed of three industry areas for purpose of mainly developing electronic information industry, equipment manufacturing industry, pharmaceutical industry and eco-food industry.

