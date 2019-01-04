Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shenzhen Laidian Technology's shared charger receives patent silver award at the 20th China Patent Award ceremony

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 08:53am CET

BEIJING, Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 20th China Patent Award ceremony, co-hosted by the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) and World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), was held in Beijing on December 24, 2018. A number of well-known Chinese brands won awards for their outstanding innovations, among them, the State Grid Corporation of China, the Institute of Semiconductors of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tencent Technology, Haier Group, Gree Electric Appliances Inc. and Shenzhen Laidian Technology Co., Ltd. Notably, Laidian Technology received the patent silver award for its product patent numbered ZL201520103318.2.

Laidian Tech receives the China Patent Award

The award-winning technology, an absorption-type charging device invented and created by Laidian Technology, is currently used as a general technology across the Chinese shared charging sector. The charger is equipped with an absorption-type roller mechanism, a recharging mechanism and a printed circuit board (PCB) main control, allowing for easy operation. A salient point in terms of application, as long as users place the power supply in between the two opposite rollers of the one-level roller component of the charger, the power supply will be recharged by the recharging mechanism after being absorbed by the roller mechanism and then transported back to the original point by the same roller mechanism after the recharge is completed.

China Patent Award Certificate

The China Patent Award, the nation's top award for patents, are jointly selected and granted by CNIPA and WIPO. The Award is the sole recognition given by the Chinese government specifically to patents for inventions, while also receiving international approval as a result of the input from WIPO. There are six levels of recognition: patent gold and silver awards, design gold and silver awards as well as patent and design awards of excellence.

The China Patent Award has been held annually for 20 consecutive years since 1989 and is open to all companies and organizations in China. Patents are evaluated based on a number of criteria, including quality, technology, utilization, protective measures and their effectiveness, social benefits and market prospects. Each application is subject to a strict selection process, including recommendations, initial evaluations, professional assessment and reviews by the panel of judges. The winners are generally those who have played an exemplary role in terms of patents for inventions characterized by outstanding competence in innovation and intellectual property management.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shenzhen-laidian-technologys-shared-charger-receives-patent-silver-award-at-the-20th-china-patent-award-ceremony-300772871.html

SOURCE Laidian Tech


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:32aSEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Cache Partner to Build Singapores Largest Solar Farm
AQ
09:32aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Saudi Customs integrates with IBM/Maersks TradeLens blockchain
AQ
09:32aConstruction optimism picks up despite subdued growth
AQ
09:32aFINA CAPI : FinCanna Portfolio Company, Refined Resin Technologies Acquires Key Distribution License
AQ
09:32aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : IoT Brings Connectivity to Wounded Warriors
AQ
09:32aFORTUNET E COMMERCE : to lend HK$40m to ATV
AQ
09:32aBLACKBAUD : Acquires Market-leading Corporate Social Responsibility Provider YourCause
AQ
09:32aHousebuilding output outperformed all other construction sectors in 2018
AQ
09:32aPULSE OIL CORP : . Announces Second Well Drilling Operations Completed at Queenstown Light Oil Field
AQ
09:31aGTX Corp Secures a $500,000 Revolving Line of Credit for Product Financing and Signs up Two New Distributors
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.