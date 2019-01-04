Shenzhen Laidian Technology's shared charger receives patent silver award at the 20th China Patent Award ceremony

BEIJING, Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 20th China Patent Award ceremony, co-hosted by the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) and World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), was held in Beijing on December 24, 2018. A number of well-known Chinese brands won awards for their outstanding innovations, among them, the State Grid Corporation of China, the Institute of Semiconductors of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tencent Technology, Haier Group, Gree Electric Appliances Inc. and Shenzhen Laidian Technology Co., Ltd. Notably, Laidian Technology received the patent silver award for its product patent numbered ZL201520103318.2.

The award-winning technology, an absorption-type charging device invented and created by Laidian Technology, is currently used as a general technology across the Chinese shared charging sector. The charger is equipped with an absorption-type roller mechanism, a recharging mechanism and a printed circuit board (PCB) main control, allowing for easy operation. A salient point in terms of application, as long as users place the power supply in between the two opposite rollers of the one-level roller component of the charger, the power supply will be recharged by the recharging mechanism after being absorbed by the roller mechanism and then transported back to the original point by the same roller mechanism after the recharge is completed.

The China Patent Award, the nation's top award for patents, are jointly selected and granted by CNIPA and WIPO. The Award is the sole recognition given by the Chinese government specifically to patents for inventions, while also receiving international approval as a result of the input from WIPO. There are six levels of recognition: patent gold and silver awards, design gold and silver awards as well as patent and design awards of excellence.

The China Patent Award has been held annually for 20 consecutive years since 1989 and is open to all companies and organizations in China. Patents are evaluated based on a number of criteria, including quality, technology, utilization, protective measures and their effectiveness, social benefits and market prospects. Each application is subject to a strict selection process, including recommendations, initial evaluations, professional assessment and reviews by the panel of judges. The winners are generally those who have played an exemplary role in terms of patents for inventions characterized by outstanding competence in innovation and intellectual property management.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shenzhen-laidian-technologys-shared-charger-receives-patent-silver-award-at-the-20th-china-patent-award-ceremony-300772871.html

SOURCE Laidian Tech