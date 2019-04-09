Shenzhen Neptunus Interlong Bio Technique : Announcements and Notices - VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT PASSING OF CONSISTENCY EVALUATION FOR "SODIUM BICARBONATE TABLETS"

Main content of the review conclusion: Upon review, this product is deemed to have passed consistency of quality and efficacy evaluation for generic drugs. It is agreed to change the formulation and technology of this product, and implement the quality standard as specified, with a term of 12 months.

II.Drug introduction and impact on the Company

Sodium Bicarbonate Tablets are used for relieving stomachache, heartburn and acid reflux caused by hyperacidity. Such product is included in the 2017 National Reimbursement List for Type A Drugs (2017 年國家甲類醫保目錄) and the 2018 National Essential Drugs Catalogue. In 2018, the sales amount of such product of Neptunus Fuyao was approximately RMB12.00 million.

The passing of the Consistency Evaluation of such drug is the authoritative reaffirmation of the Company's research and development capabilities, production and drug quality. According to relevant national policies, drugs which passed the Consistency Evaluation can receive a certain extent of support in respect of drug tendering and payment of medical insurance. The passing of the Consistency Evaluation of Neptunus Fuyao's "Sodium Bicarbonate Tablets" is benefiting to the enhancement of the product's market competitiveness, thus imposing positive impact on the Company's operation.

However, as uncertainties existed in the sales of the drug due to factors including national policies and changes in market condition, investors are advised to exercise caution in decision against any risk in investment.

