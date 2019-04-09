Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shenzhen Neptunus Interlong Bio Technique : Announcements and Notices - VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT PASSING OF CONSISTENCY EVALUATION FOR "SODIUM BICARBONATE TABLETS"

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 11:08am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

深 圳 市 海 王 英 特 龍 生 物 技 術 股 份 有 限 公 司

SHENZHEN NEPTUNUS INTERLONG BIO-TECHNIQUE COMPANY LIMITED*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 8329)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

PASSING OF CONSISTENCY EVALUATION FOR

"SODIUM BICARBONATE TABLETS"

This is a voluntary announcement made by Shenzhen Neptunus Interlong Bio-technique Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group").

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that, Fuzhou Neptunus Fuyao Pharmaceutical Company Limited ("Neptunus Fuyao"), a subsidiary of the Company, has recently received the "Drug Approval Document in respect of the Supplemental Application" of "Sodium Bicarbonate Tablets" approved and issued by National Medical Products Administration. Such drug has passed the consistency of quality and efficacy evaluation for generic drugs (the "Consistency Evaluation"). Relevant situation is set out below:

I.Basic information of the approval

Common name of the drug: 碳酸氫鈉片

English/Latin Name: Sodium Bicarbonate Tablets

Form: Tablets

Registration category: Chemical Medicine

Specification: 0.5g

Drug standard: YBH05672019

Original drug approval number: Guoyaozhunzi ( ) H35021110

Content of application: Consistency of quality and efficacy evaluation for drugs

Handling number: CYHB1850165

Approval number: 2019B02688

Drug manufacturing enterprise: Fuzhou Neptunus Fuyao Pharmaceutical Company Limited

*For identification purpose only

1

Main content of the review conclusion: Upon review, this product is deemed to have passed consistency of quality and efficacy evaluation for generic drugs. It is agreed to change the formulation and technology of this product, and implement the quality standard as specified, with a term of 12 months.

II.Drug introduction and impact on the Company

Sodium Bicarbonate Tablets are used for relieving stomachache, heartburn and acid reflux caused by hyperacidity. Such product is included in the 2017 National Reimbursement List for Type A Drugs (2017 年國家甲類醫保目錄) and the 2018 National Essential Drugs Catalogue. In 2018, the sales amount of such product of Neptunus Fuyao was approximately RMB12.00 million.

The passing of the Consistency Evaluation of such drug is the authoritative reaffirmation of the Company's research and development capabilities, production and drug quality. According to relevant national policies, drugs which passed the Consistency Evaluation can receive a certain extent of support in respect of drug tendering and payment of medical insurance. The passing of the Consistency Evaluation of Neptunus Fuyao's "Sodium Bicarbonate Tablets" is benefiting to the enhancement of the product's market competitiveness, thus imposing positive impact on the Company's operation.

However, as uncertainties existed in the sales of the drug due to factors including national policies and changes in market condition, investors are advised to exercise caution in decision against any risk in investment.

By order of the Board

Zhang Feng

Chairman

Shenzhen, the PRC, 9 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Feng and Mr. Xu Yan He; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Liu Zhan Jun, Ms. Yu Lin, Mr. Song Ting Jiu and Mr. Zhao Wen Liang; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Yick Wing Fat, Simon, Mr. Poon Ka Yeung and Mr. Zhang Jian Zhou.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the GEM website at www.hkgem.com for at least 7 days from its date of publication and on the Company's website at www. interlong.com.

2

Disclaimer

Shenzhen Neptunus Interlong Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 15:07:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:21aPETROX RESOURCES : IIROC Trading Halt - PTC
AQ
11:20aAIRBUS : Boeing quarterly orders halve, deliveries tumble on 737 MAX grounding
RE
11:20aAIRBUS : Boeing quarterly orders halve, deliveries tumble on 737 MAX grounding
RE
11:20aOman's share index closes higher marginally
AQ
11:19aTORSTAR CORPORATION : to Report 2019 First Quarter Results
AQ
11:19aADEVINTA ASA : - Update on shares held by primary insiders after completion of the Demerger
AQ
11:19aNH HOTEL : Minor Hotels, NH Hotel Group to debut Anantara brand in Spain
AQ
11:19aIssue of Equity and PDMR sharedealing
AQ
11:19aWORLDWIDE CLINICAL TRIALS : Receives 2019 CRO Leadership Awards for Outstanding Capabilities, Compatibility, Expertise, Quality and Reliability
BU
11:18aSTANTEC : awarded prestigious RoSPA Order of Distinction
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : Alcon tops $28 billion market cap in decade's biggest Swiss stock deal
2DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : Lenders seize UK retailer Debenhams, wiping out Ashley
3China wants to ban bitcoin mining
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : The GE Brief – April 9, 2019
5BAYER AG : BAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About