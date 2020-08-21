Shenzhen's ChiNext challenges Shanghai, adds fuel to 'technology war' with U.S.

* 18 firms to list on Shenzhen's revamped ChiNext on Monday
* Reforms to ChiNext aimed at fast-tracking IPOs
* Reforms come as U.S. and China fight so-called tech war
* Fund managers flag tech bubble risks, fraud risks
SHANGHAI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - As companies prepare to list on
the start-up board ChiNext under a new U.S.-style IPO system on
Monday, China's Shenzhen will officially challenge Shanghai for
tech listings, while adding fuel to a "technology war" with the
United States.
Eighteen companies will begin trading on the Nasdaq-style
start-up board on Monday in a first round of listings. This
comes after months of reforms aimed at fast-tracking initial
public offerings and boosting financing for tech firms as the
United States and China fight for global tech leadership.
Based on Shanghai's year-old STAR Market, the broadening IPO
reform will help strengthen the appeal of China's capital
markets at a time when Chinese tech firms face growing U.S.
scrutiny and risk of being delisted from U.S. markets.
The reform "will create very strong competitive forces
between the two markets in attracting listing candidates," said
Wilson Chow, TMT industry leader at PwC Global, referring to the
Shenzhen and Shanghai markets.
It could also contribute to a decoupling between the United
States and China in areas of technology development, with
potential repercussions for capital markets and the
telecommunication and software sectors, he said.
"We may see a megatrend of polarisation of technology
development because U.S. and U.S.-aligned countries may adopt
their own technology systems or use their own equipment, while
China and China-friendly countries can create their own
standards instead of a unified one."
The Trump administration recently strengthened restrictions
on China's tech giant Huawei Technologies and
sanctioned China-owned apps TikTok and WeChat. It has also
launched an initiative to exclude Chinese tech firms that
allegedly pose national security risks.
POTENTIAL RISKS
Under the new IPO rules, the Shenzhen exchange will vet IPO
applications based on disclosure requirements, and companies
wanting to go public no longer need examination from the China
Securities Regulatory Commission.
ChiNext shares will also be allowed to rise or fall up to
20% in a session, compared with 10% previously, giving the more
than 800 stocks currently listed on ChiNext more room to trade.
The reforms were based on Shanghai's STAR Market, which has
become the dominant listing venue for tech firms in China and
surpassed Hong Kong and New York as the world's second-biggest
IPO market by fundraising value in the first half of 2020.
Yang Tingwu, vice general manager at hedge fund Tongheng
Investment, said he worried the changes could further inflate
China's "very big" technology bubble.
An index tracking Chinese IT stocks has jumped
nearly 30% this year, while China's listed tech firms trade at
roughly 60 times trailing earnings, compared with 37 at the
Nasdaq.
Others worry looser regulations could come with risks.
"A lot of alternate exchanges struggle, as lower standards
tend to attract more fraudulent activities," said Brian Bandsma,
New York-based portfolio manager at Vontobel Asset Management.
"There's a lot of good regulation on the books in China. The
problem has always been enforcement of that regulation."
Chinese regulators have repeatedly vowed zero tolerance of
fraud following a spate of corporate scandals.
