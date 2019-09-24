Shepherd Neame : Chairman succession and Board appointment

Shepherd Neame, Britain's Oldest Brewer and owner and operator of 322 high quality pubs in Kent and the South East, today announces that after 15 years as Chairman and 18 years as a Director, Miles Templeman has informed the Board that he intends to step down as Chairman. He will do so at the Company's AGM in October 2020. At that time Richard Oldfield will succeed Miles as Chairman.

Richard currently is a Non-Executive Director, a position he has held since 2016. Richard brings significant skills and expertise in finance, investment and governance to complement the wide range of skills and experience on the Board.

He is the Founder and Chairman of Oldfield Partners LLP, an investment management firm with a global client base, a Director of Witan Investment Trust plc and former Chairman of Keystone Investment Trust plc. He was previously chief executive of Alta Advisers, the investment office of the Rausing family, and before this a director of Mercury Asset Management plc.

With Richard taking the Chair in 2020, a further Non-Executive Director has been sought to ensure that we retain extensive pub and brewing industry skills and knowledge amongst the Non-Executives. The Board is pleased to announce the proposed appointment of Kevin Georgel from July 2020. Kevin has spent over 20 years working in the UK brewing and pub sector. Appointed CEO of Admiral Taverns in 2014, Kevin joined Admiral Taverns in 2010 as Managing Director with responsibility for the Operations and Commercial aspects of the business. He was previously Operations Director at Punch Taverns with responsibility for the leased and tenanted estate. Prior to this he held various senior sales and marketing positions within Molson Coors. Kevin is a non-executive Director of St. Austell Brewery and in January 2020 becomes its Chief Executive. He is also Deputy Chairman of The British Beer and Pub Association.

Miles Templeman, Chairman of Shepherd Neame, said:

'It has been a pleasure to serve as Chairman of Shepherd Neame. This is a unique independent family business and I have enjoyed every moment of my time with the Company. I am proud of the transformation it has gone through to become the modern, forward-looking, organisation it is today.

'The strength of the Company's position is testament to the hard work of the Executive team, my colleagues on the Board and the staff across each of our divisions. I look forward to continuing to work with them over the next 12 months before handing the reins over to Richard who I know will do an excellent job in taking the business on the next phase of its development and I look forward to welcoming Kevin to the board next year.'