Shepherd Neame : KENT PRODUCERS TEAM UP ON SAUCY NEW PROJECT

KENT PRODUCERS TEAM UP ON SAUCY NEW PROJECT

09/24/2019

Shepherd Neame has teamed up with a local food producer to create a bespoke Kentish tomato chutney for use in its pubs.
Karimix, based in the village of Selling near Faversham, produces a wide range of handmade pickles, relishes, chutneys, curry pastes and sauces. Managing Director Monica Chia was approached earlier this year by Shepherd Neame's Head Development Chef Simon Howlett, and they have worked together to create the bespoke chutney.
All tomatoes used in the chutney are sourced locally from Thanet Earth near Birchington. It will be rolled out across Shepherd Neame's 70-strong managed pub estate later this month. The pubs will also begin using a number of other chutneys from the Karimix range.
Simon said:

'Our decision to work with Karimix was based on the top ingredients they use and the excellent quality of their products. We have worked closely with them to create a bespoke Kent tomato chutney, which will provide the ideal accompaniment to our quality burgers. We will also be using four other chutneys from their range, all of which use ingredients sourced locally.'

Monica set up Karimix more than a decade ago. She grew up in Singapore, although was educated in England, and the Karimix range is heavily influenced by the flavours of South-East Asia. All her products contain no artificial additives and are GM free, and the company is also an accredited food manufacturer with the British Retail Consortium.
She said:

'We are delighted to be working with Shepherd Neame and to have come up with a chutney that is exclusive to the company. We use only local produce when making this chutney, ensuring the freshest ingredients and a reduced carbon footprint. It really is a win-win situation for everyone.'

Disclaimer

Shepherd Neame Limited published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 12:36:07 UTC
