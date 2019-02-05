Shepherd Neame : SPANISH CHARITY CHALLENGE FOR SHEPHERD NEAME STAFF

After months of training, two members of Shepherd Neame's marketing team are flying to Spain this weekend to run the Barcelona Half Marathon.

Junior Brand Manager Rose Davis and Assistant Brand Manager Alan Wolfe volunteered to take part in the event this Sunday (February 10), to raise funds for the brewery's Charity of the Year, the Silas Pullen Fund in aid of the Brain Tumour Charity.

Rose said: 'I wanted to do something for our Charity of the Year, and when I saw that there were places available in the Barcelona Half Marathon, I decided to go for it. I wanted to train for something to improve my fitness, and I have also never been to Barcelona so that is an added bonus!'

Alan added: 'I ran the Faversham 10K last year and really enjoyed it, so I was looking for something bigger to challenge myself and this seemed perfect.'

To sponsor Rose and Alan, visit their Just Giving pages, click here for Rose and here for Alan.

For more information about Sheps Giving visit the website.