Shepherd’s Finance, LLC Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

2018 Financial Highlights to Date

Earnings Growth – Net income increased approximately $0.1 million, or 25.1%, to $0.2 million, and $0.1 million, or 38.7% to $0.5 million for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively, compared to the same periods of 2017.



Interest Income Growth – Interest and fees on loans increased approximately $0.7 million, or 50.8%, to approximately $2.0 million, and $1.3 million, or 53.0%, to $3.9 million for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively, compared to the same periods of 2017. The growth resulted from higher average loan volume.



Loan Growth – Loans receivable, net increased approximately $11.8 million, or 39.2%, to approximately $41.8 million as of June 30, 2018 compared to loans receivable, net of approximately $30.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.

The CEO of Shepherd’s, Daniel M. Wallach, commented “During the first half of 2018 we continued to see substantial growth in demand for both construction and development loans at Shepherd’s Finance. We increased the number of loans outstanding adding 77 construction and 4 development loans, which allowed for significant increases in interest income and net income.”

Results of Operations

Net interest income increased approximately $0.3 million to $1.0 million and $0.6 million to $2.0 million for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively, compared compared to the same periods of 2017. The increase resulted primarily from higher weighted average outstanding loan asset balances of $42.4 million and $40.1 million for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively, which represent an increase in both periods of approximately $14.2 million compared to the same periods of 2017.



Non-interest expense increased approximately $0.2 million and $0.4 million to $0.8 million and $1.4 million for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively, compared to the same periods of 2017. The increase in non-interest expense related primarily to an increase in legal and accounting fees as a direct result of our growth and an increase in payroll costs as we hired a number of new employees during the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Balance Sheet Management

We had approximately $0.2 million in cash as of June 30, 2018, compared to approximately $3.5 million as of December 31, 2017.



Loan receivables, net totaled approximately $41.8 million as of June 30, 2018, compared to approximately $30.0 million as of December 31, 2017. The increase primarily included approximately $8.7 million in commercial loans and $3.1 million in real estate development loans.



Foreclosed assets totaled approximately $5.6 million as of June 30, 2018, compared to approximately $1.0 million as of December 31, 2017. The increase was primarily due to the reclassification of $4.1 million, consisting of $3.9 million of principal from loan receivable, net and $0.2 million of interest from accrued interest receivable to foreclosed assets on the balance sheet as of June 30, 2018. The reclassification was a result of our prior entry into a Deed in Lieu of Foreclosure Agreement with a borrower who defaulted on a loan.



Notes payable unsecured, net totaled approximately $20.8 million as of June 30, 2018, compared to approximately $16.9 million as of December 31, 2017. A significant portion of our notes payable unsecured, net was from our public notes offering, constituting approximately $15.0 million and $13.8 million as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. We expect our notes payable unsecured balance to increase as we raise funds in our public notes offering.



Notes payable secured, net totaled approximately $21.1 million as of June 30, 2018, compared to approximately $11.6 million as of December 31, 2017. The increase primarily resulted from an increase in our loan purchase and sale agreements of approximately $6.9 million as of June 30, 2018 compared to the same period of 2017.

Notable 2018 Events to Date

Announcement of an Interest Rate Increase in the Subordinated Notes Program - Shepherd’s announced the following increases in interest rates for its public notes offering, effective as of June 7, 2018:

Maturity

(Duration) Annual

Interest Rate Annual

Effective Yield (i) Effective

Yield to Maturity (ii) 12 Months 11 % 11.57 % 11.57 % 26 Months 11 % 11.57 % 26.78 % 42 Months 11 % 11.57 % 46.70 % 48 Months 11 % 11.57 % 54.96 %

(i) The Annual Effective Yield is determined by taking the Annual Interest Rate as a decimal and dividing it by 12 for a monthly rate, then taking that rate plus 1 and multiplying that by itself 11 more times, then subtracting the one back off and converting back to a percentage. For instance, for an Annual Interest Rate of 11.00%, we take .11/12 which is .00917 plus 1 which is 1.00917, and then multiply 1.00917 by itself 11 more times which yields 1.1157, then subtracting off the 1, leaving .1157, and finally converting to a percentage, which gives us an Annual Effective Yield of 11.57%.

(ii) The Effective Yield to Maturity is determined by taking the Annual Interest Rate as a decimal and dividing it by 12 for a monthly rate, then taking that rate plus 1 and multiplying that by itself by (the total number of months of the investment minus one) times, then subtracting the one back off and converting back to a percentage. For instance, for a 48 month investment with an Annual Interest Rate of 11.00%, we take .11/12 which is .00917 plus 1 which is 1.00917, and then multiply 1.00917 by itself 47 more times which yields 1.5496, then subtracting off the 1, leaving .5496, and finally converting to a percentage, which gives us an Effective Yield To Maturity of 54.96%.

About Shepherd’s Finance, LLC

Shepherd’s Finance, LLC is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida and is focused on commercial lending to participants in the residential construction and development industry. As of June 30, 2018, Shepherd’s Finance, LLC had approximately $42.0 million in loan assets and had 245 construction loans in 17 states with 68 borrowers. For more information, please visit http://shepherdsfinance.com/.

Shepherd’s Finance, LLC

Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of (in thousands of dollars) June 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 (Unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 247 $ 3,478 Accrued interest receivable 653 720 Loans receivable, net 41,819 30,043 Foreclosed assets 5,636 1,036 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,045 1,020 Other assets 176 58 Total assets $ 49,576 $ 36,355 Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Equity and Members’ Capital Liabilities Customer interest escrow $ 544 $ 935 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 482 705 Accrued interest payable 1,654 1,353 Notes payable secured, net of deferred financing costs 21,058 11,644 Notes payable unsecured, net of deferred financing costs 20,769 16,904 Due to preferred equity member 31 31 Total liabilities 44,538 31,572 Commitments and Contingencies (Notes 3 and 9) Redeemable Preferred Equity Series C preferred equity 1,165 1,097 Members’ Capital Series B preferred equity 1,280 1,240 Class A common equity 2,593 2,446 Members’ capital 3,873 3,686 Total liabilities, redeemable preferred equity and members’ capital $ 49,576 $ 36,355



Shepherd’s Finance, LLC

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited

For the Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (in thousands of dollars) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Interest Income Interest and fee income on loans $ 2,045 $ 1,356 $ 3,872 $ 2,530 Interest expense: Interest related to secured borrowings 517 215 928 394 Interest related to unsecured borrowings 513 401 963 768 Interest expense 1,030 616 1,891 1,162 Net interest income 1,015 740 1,981 1,368 Less: Loan loss provision 19 15 59 26 Net interest income after loan loss provision 996 725 1,922 1,342 Non-Interest Income Gain from sale of foreclosed assets – – – 77 Total non-interest income – – – 77 Income 996 725 1,922 1,419 Non-Interest Expense Selling, general and administrative 691 450 1,308 898 Depreciation and amortization 21 6 38 12 Impairment loss on foreclosed assets 80 106 85 155 Total non-interest expense 792 562 1,431 1,065 Net Income $ 204 163 $ 491 $ 354 Earned distribution to preferred equity holders 67 57 130 88 Net income attributable to common equity holders $ 137 106 $ 361 $ 266

