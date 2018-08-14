Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shepherd’s Finance, LLC Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 04:39pm CEST

JACKSONVILLE, FL, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shepherd’s Finance, LLC (“Shepherd’s” or the “Company”) announced its operating results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018.

2018 Financial Highlights to Date

  • Earnings Growth – Net income increased approximately $0.1 million, or 25.1%, to $0.2 million, and $0.1 million, or 38.7% to $0.5 million for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively, compared to the same periods of 2017.
     
  • Interest Income Growth – Interest and fees on loans increased approximately $0.7 million, or 50.8%, to approximately $2.0 million, and $1.3 million, or 53.0%, to $3.9 million for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively, compared to the same periods of 2017. The growth resulted from higher average loan volume.
     
  • Loan Growth – Loans receivable, net increased approximately $11.8 million, or 39.2%, to approximately $41.8 million as of June 30, 2018 compared to loans receivable, net of approximately $30.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.

The CEO of Shepherd’s, Daniel M. Wallach, commented “During the first half of 2018 we continued to see substantial growth in demand for both construction and development loans at Shepherd’s Finance.  We increased the number of loans outstanding adding 77 construction and 4 development loans, which allowed for significant increases in interest income and net income.”

Results of Operations

  • Net interest income increased approximately $0.3 million to $1.0 million and $0.6 million to $2.0 million for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively, compared compared to the same periods of 2017. The increase resulted primarily from higher weighted average outstanding loan asset balances of $42.4 million and $40.1 million for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively, which represent an increase in both periods of approximately $14.2 million compared to the same periods of 2017.
     
  • Non-interest expense increased approximately $0.2 million and $0.4 million to $0.8 million and $1.4 million for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively, compared to the same periods of 2017.  The increase in non-interest expense related primarily to an increase in legal and accounting fees as a direct result of our growth and an increase in payroll costs as we hired a number of new employees during the six months ended June 30, 2018. 

Balance Sheet Management

  • We had approximately $0.2 million in cash as of June 30, 2018, compared to approximately $3.5 million as of December 31, 2017.
     
  • Loan receivables, net totaled approximately $41.8 million as of June 30, 2018, compared to approximately $30.0 million as of December 31, 2017. The increase primarily included approximately $8.7 million in commercial loans and $3.1 million in real estate development loans.
     
  • Foreclosed assets totaled approximately $5.6 million as of June 30, 2018, compared to approximately $1.0 million as of December 31, 2017.  The increase was primarily due to the reclassification of $4.1 million, consisting of $3.9 million of principal from loan receivable, net and $0.2 million of interest from accrued interest receivable to foreclosed assets on the balance sheet as of June 30, 2018.  The reclassification was a result of our prior entry into a Deed in Lieu of Foreclosure Agreement with a borrower who defaulted on a loan. 
     
  • Notes payable unsecured, net totaled approximately $20.8 million as of June 30, 2018, compared to approximately $16.9 million as of December 31, 2017. A significant portion of our notes payable unsecured, net was from our public notes offering, constituting approximately $15.0 million and $13.8 million as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. We expect our notes payable unsecured balance to increase as we raise funds in our public notes offering.
     
  • Notes payable secured, net totaled approximately $21.1 million as of June 30, 2018, compared to approximately $11.6 million as of December 31, 2017. The increase primarily resulted from an increase in our loan purchase and sale agreements of approximately $6.9 million as of June 30, 2018 compared to the same period of 2017.

Notable 2018 Events to Date

  • Announcement of an Interest Rate Increase in the Subordinated Notes Program - Shepherd’s announced the following increases in interest rates for its public notes offering, effective as of June 7, 2018:
Maturity
(Duration)		 Annual
Interest Rate		 Annual
Effective Yield (i)		 Effective
Yield to Maturity (ii)		 
       
12 Months 11% 11.57% 11.57%
26 Months 11% 11.57% 26.78%
42 Months 11% 11.57% 46.70%
48 Months 11% 11.57% 54.96%

(i)          The Annual Effective Yield is determined by taking the Annual Interest Rate as a decimal and dividing it by 12 for a monthly rate, then taking that rate plus 1 and multiplying that by itself 11 more times, then subtracting the one back off and converting back to a percentage. For instance, for an Annual Interest Rate of 11.00%, we take .11/12 which is .00917 plus 1 which is 1.00917, and then multiply 1.00917 by itself 11 more times which yields 1.1157, then subtracting off the 1, leaving .1157, and finally converting to a percentage, which gives us an Annual Effective Yield of 11.57%.

(ii)          The Effective Yield to Maturity is determined by taking the Annual Interest Rate as a decimal and dividing it by 12 for a monthly rate, then taking that rate plus 1 and multiplying that by itself by (the total number of months of the investment minus one) times, then subtracting the one back off and converting back to a percentage. For instance, for a 48 month investment with an Annual Interest Rate of 11.00%, we take .11/12 which is .00917 plus 1 which is 1.00917, and then multiply 1.00917 by itself 47 more times which yields 1.5496, then subtracting off the 1, leaving .5496, and finally converting to a percentage, which gives us an Effective Yield To Maturity of 54.96%.

About Shepherd’s Finance, LLC

Shepherd’s Finance, LLC is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida and is focused on commercial lending to participants in the residential construction and development industry. As of June 30, 2018, Shepherd’s Finance, LLC had approximately $42.0 million in loan assets and had 245 construction loans in 17 states with 68 borrowers. For more information, please visit http://shepherdsfinance.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” or other similar words. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from the expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans, or predictions of the future expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements following the date of this press release, except as required by law. In addition, the Company, through its senior management, may make from time to time forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the Company’s senior management based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements are identified in the public filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and forward-looking statements contained in this press release or in other public statements of the Company or its senior management should be considered in light of those factors. This is neither an offer nor a solicitation to purchase securities.

Shepherd’s Finance, LLC
Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

  As of 
(in thousands of dollars) June 30, 2018  December 31, 2017 
  (Unaudited)    
Assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $247  $3,478 
Accrued interest receivable  653   720 
Loans receivable, net  41,819   30,043 
Foreclosed assets  5,636   1,036 
Property, plant and equipment, net  1,045   1,020 
Other assets  176   58 
         
Total assets $49,576  $36,355 
         
Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Equity and Members’ Capital        
         
Liabilities        
         
Customer interest escrow $544  $935 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  482   705 
Accrued interest payable  1,654   1,353 
Notes payable secured, net of deferred financing costs  21,058   11,644 
Notes payable unsecured, net of deferred financing costs  20,769   16,904 
Due to preferred equity member  31   31 
         
Total liabilities  44,538   31,572 
         
Commitments and Contingencies (Notes 3 and 9)        
         
Redeemable Preferred Equity        
         
Series C preferred equity  1,165   1,097 
         
Members’ Capital        
         
Series B preferred equity  1,280   1,240 
Class A common equity  2,593   2,446 
Members’ capital  3,873   3,686 
         
Total liabilities, redeemable preferred equity and members’ capital $49,576  $36,355 


Shepherd’s Finance, LLC
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited
For the Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017

  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
  June 30,  June 30, 
(in thousands of dollars) 2018  2017  2018  2017 
Interest Income                
Interest and fee income on loans $2,045  $1,356  $3,872  $2,530 
Interest expense:                
Interest related to secured borrowings  517   215   928   394 
Interest related to unsecured borrowings  513   401   963   768 
Interest expense  1,030   616   1,891   1,162 
                 
Net interest income  1,015   740   1,981   1,368 
Less: Loan loss provision  19   15   59   26 
                 
Net interest income after loan loss provision  996   725   1,922   1,342 
                 
Non-Interest Income                
Gain from sale of foreclosed assets           77 
                 
Total non-interest income           77 
                 
Income  996   725   1,922   1,419 
                 
Non-Interest Expense                
Selling, general and administrative  691   450   1,308   898 
Depreciation and amortization  21   6   38   12 
Impairment loss on foreclosed assets  80   106   85   155 
                 
Total non-interest expense  792   562   1,431   1,065 
                 
Net Income $204   163  $491  $354 
                 
Earned distribution to preferred equity holders  67   57   130   88 
                 
Net income attributable to common equity holders $137   106  $361  $266 

Contact: 
Catherine Loftin 
Shepherd’s Finance, LLC 
13241 Bartram Park Blvd, STE 2401 | Jacksonville, FL, 32258 
Direct (904) 518-3422 | Office (302) 752-2688 
catherineloftin@shepherdsfinance.com | www.shepherdsfinance.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:38pEL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES : Sara Netanyahu remembers her time as flight attendant
AQ
05:38pAIR T : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:38pDEEP WELL OIL & GAS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:38p3 Marijuana Stocks Canadian Investors Are Talking About
AC
05:38pCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR HAIR AND NWL : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
05:37pUNION BRIDGE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:37pTHE GLOBAL MARKET FOR POLYURETHANE FOAM - FORECAST TO 2023 : A $79.77 Billion Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
05:36pNEDBANK : brings Plug and Play Fintech to SA
AQ
05:36pHawkeye Discovers Copper Mineralization During Phase 1 Work Program at the McBride Property in BC’S Golden Triangle
AQ
05:36pGOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : Record-setting Aviator to Christen Newest Goodyear Blimp - Wingfoot Three
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HANG SENG : Tencent games revenue in focus after China blocks 'Monster Hunter - World'
2Musk says Silver Lake, Goldman advising on taking Tesla private
3TESLA : TESLA : MUSK'S MISSIVE Tesla boss says Saudis want to support buyback
4ADMIRAL GROUP : Bain Capital to take UK insurer esure private in £1.21 billion deal
5LEONARDO : LEONARDO : NEW INTERNATIONAL CONTRACTS FOR LEONARDO'S WEATHER RADARS IN 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.