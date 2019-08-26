Shepherd's Finance, LLC Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

JACKSONVILLE, FL, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shepherd’s Finance, LLC (“Shepherd’s” or the “Company”) announced its operating results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019.



2019 Financial Highlights to Date

● Loan Growth – Loans receivable, net increased approximately $3.9 million, or 8.4%, to approximately $50.4 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to approximately $46.5 million as of December 31, 2018. ● Interest and Fee Income Growth – Interest and fee income on loans increased approximately $0.5 million, or 27.5%, to approximately $2.5 million, and approximately $1.3 million, or 34.6%, to approximately $4.9 million for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, compared to the same periods of 2018. The growth resulted from an increase in loan balances and an increase in interest rates from 2% to 3% starting with new loans created in the third quarter of 2018. ● Earnings Loss – Net income decreased approximately $0.1 million, or 63.3%, to $0.1 million, and approximately $0.1 million, or 13.1%, to $0.4 million for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, compared to the same periods of 2018. The decrease in net income was mainly due to an increase in loss and impairment of foreclosure of approximately $0.1 million and $0.2 million for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, compared to the same periods of 2018, which was offset by a gain on foreclosure of approximately $0.1 million for both the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019.

The Chief Executive Officer of Shepherd’s, Daniel M. Wallach, commented: “Through the end of April 2019 we had experienced a great deal of growth in new loan balances; however, we lowered originations in May and June of 2019 to ensure we had ample liquidity to cover our unfunded commitments. In addition, we also focused on our nonperforming loan and foreclosed asset balances.” Mr. Wallach continued to state, “During August 2019, we significantly decreased our foreclosed assets which will negatively impact our net income results, for the third quarter of 2019. We expect to reduce our nonperforming loan and foreclosed asset balances during the remainder of the third and fourth quarters of 2019.”

Results of Operations

● Net interest income after loan loss provision decreased approximately $0.1 million, or 6.7%, to $0.8 million and increased approximately $0.2 million, or 12.8%, to approximately $1.9 million for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, compared to the same periods of 2018. The decrease for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was primarily from the sale of an impaired asset which resulted in a loss of approximately $0.1 million. The increase in the six months ended June 30, 2019 was primarily due to higher weighted average outstanding loan balances of $52.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $40.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, which was partially offset by a loss of interest income and default rate interest due to an increase in foreclosed assets. ● Non-interest income increased approximately $0.1 million for both the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same periods of 2018. The increase resulted from the reclassification of two foreclosed assets from loans receivables, net to foreclosed asset during the quarter ended June 30, 2019. ● Non-interest expense increased approximately $0.2 million, or 24.7%, to approximately $0.8 million and approximately $0.4 million, or 31.4%, to approximately $1.6 million for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, compared to the same periods of 2018. The increase in non-interest expense related primarily to an increase in loss and impairment of foreclosed assets of approximately $0.1 million and $0.2 million for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, compared to the same periods of 2018.

Balance Sheet Management

● The Company had approximately $2.2 million in cash as of June 30, 2019, compared to approximately $1.4 million as of December 31, 2018. ● Loans receivable, net totaled approximately $50.4 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to approximately $46.5 million as of December 31, 2018. As of June 30, 2019, loans receivable, net included approximately $1.7 million of impaired loans compared to approximately $2.5 million as of December 31, 2018. As of June 30, 2019. the Company had a total of eight impaired loans, consisting of commercial loans from two separate borrowers. ● Foreclosed assets totaled approximately $8.0 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to approximately $6.0 million as of December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to the reclassification of 19 loans from loan receivables, net to foreclosed assets for approximately $1.7 million. Additions for construction and development of foreclosed assets were approximately $0.5 million as of June 30, 2019 compared to approximately $4.7 million as of December 31, 2018, which was offset by loss and impairment of foreclosed assets of approximately $0.3 million as of June 30, 2019 compared to a loss and impairment of foreclosed assets of approximately $0.5 million as of December 31, 2018. ● Notes payable unsecured, net totaled approximately $23.6 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to approximately $22.6 million as of December 31, 2018. A significant portion of the Company’s notes payable unsecured, net was from the Company’s public notes offerings, constituting approximately $18.8 million and $17.1 million as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. The Company expects its notes payable unsecured balance to increase as it continues to raise funds in its public notes offering. ● Notes payable secured, net totaled approximately $28.7 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to approximately $23.3 million as of December 31, 2018. The increase primarily resulted from an increase in the balances on the Company’s loan purchase and sale agreements of approximately $5.2 million as of June 30, 2019 compared to the year ended December 31, 2018. ● Interest Rates for the Subordinated Notes Program - Shepherd’s offers the following interest rates for its public notes offering, effective as of June 21, 2019:





Maturity

(Duration) Annual

Interest

Rate Annual Effective

Yield (i) Effective

Yield to

Maturity (ii) 12 Months 9.00% 9.38% 9.38% 24 Months 11.00% 11.57% 24.48% 36 Months 11.00% 11.57% 38.89% 48 Months 11.00% 11.57% 54.96%





(i) The Annual Effective Yield is determined by taking the Annual Interest Rate as a decimal and dividing it by 12 for a monthly rate, then taking that rate plus 1 and multiplying that by itself 11 more times, then subtracting the one back off and converting back to a percentage. For instance, for an Annual Interest Rate of 9.00%, we take .09/12 which is 0.0075 plus 1 which is 1.0075, and then multiply 1.0075 by itself 11 more times which yields 1.0938, then subtracting off the 1, leaving 0.0938, and finally converting to a percentage, which gives us an Annual Effective Yield of 9.38%. (ii) The Effective Yield to Maturity is determined by taking the Annual Interest Rate as a decimal and dividing it by 12 for a monthly rate, then taking that rate plus 1 and multiplying that by itself by (the total number of months of the investment minus one) times, then subtracting the one back off and converting back to a percentage. For instance, for a 48 month investment with an Annual Interest Rate of 11.00%, we take .11/12 which is .00917 plus 1 which is 1.00917, and then multiply 1.00917 by itself 47 more times which yields 1.5496, then subtracting off the 1, leaving 0.5496, and finally converting to a percentage, which gives us an Effective Yield To Maturity of 54.96%.

Notable Third Quarter 2019 Events to Date

● On August 1, 2019, the Company sold one foreclosed asset for $4.8 million with a principal balance of $4.8 million which resulted in a loss of approximately $0.3 million.

About Shepherd’s Finance, LLC

Shepherd’s Finance, LLC is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida and is focused on commercial lending to participants in the residential construction and development industry. As of June 30, 2019, Shepherd’s Finance, LLC had approximately $50.4 million in loan assets with 255 construction and development loans in 20 states with 67 borrowers. For more information, please visit http://www.shepherdsfinance.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” or other similar words. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from the expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans, or predictions of the future expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements following the date of this press release, except as required by law. In addition, the Company, through its senior management, may make from time to time forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the Company’s senior management based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements are identified in the public filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and forward-looking statements contained in this press release or in other public statements of the Company or its senior management should be considered in light of those factors. This is neither an offer nor a solicitation to purchase securities.





Shepherd’s Finance, LLC

Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands of dollars) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,153 $ 1,401 Accrued interest receivable 809 568 Loans receivable, net 50,377 46,490 Foreclosed assets 7,964 5,973 Premises and equipment 1,006 1,051 Other assets 399 327 Total assets $ 62,708 $ 55,810 Liabilities and Members’ Capital Customer interest escrow $ 1,109 $ 939 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 412 724 Accrued interest payable 2,269 2,140 Notes payable secured, net of deferred financing costs 28,690 23,258 Notes payable unsecured, net of deferred financing costs 23,635 22,635 Due to preferred equity member 34 32 Total liabilities $ 56,149 $ 49,728 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 9) Redeemable Preferred Equity Series C preferred equity $ 2,715 $ 2,385 Members’ Capital Series B preferred equity 1,420 1,320 Class A common equity 2,424 2,377 Members’ capital $ 3,844 $ 3,697 Total liabilities, redeemable preferred equity and members’ capital $ 62,708 $ 55,810





Shepherd’s Finance, LLC

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited

For the Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (in thousands of dollars) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest Income Interest and fee income on loans $ 2,454 $ 1,925 $ 4,886 $ 3,632 Interest expense: Interest related to secured borrowings 769 517 1,450 928 Interest related to unsecured borrowings 716 513 1,341 963 Interest expense 1,485 1,030 2,791 1,891 Net interest income 969 895 2,095 1,741 Less: Loan loss provision 151 19 198 59 Net interest income after loan loss provision 818 876 1,897 1,682 Non-Interest Income Gain on foreclosure of assets 95 – 95 – Total non-interest income 95 – 95 – Income 913 876 1,992 1,682 Non-Interest Expense Selling, general and administrative 620 571 1,244 1,068 Depreciation and amortization 22 21 45 38 Loss on foreclosure of assets 169 – 169 – Impairment loss on foreclosed assets 27 80 107 85 Total non-interest expense 838 672 1,565 1,191 Net Income $ 75 $ 204 $ 427 $ 491 Earned distribution to preferred equity holders 110 67 215 130 Net income attributable to common equity holders $ (35 ) $ 137 $ 212 $ 361

