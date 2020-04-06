Sheppard Mullin : Adds Leading Construction Litigation Team in New York

Preeminent Group Led by Partner Ira Schulman Brings Significant Trial Experience

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP is pleased to announce that partner Ira M. Schulman and associates Emily D. Anderson and Michelle J. Cuozzo have joined the firm’s Business Trial practice group in the New York office. The group joins from Pepper Hamilton LLP.

"Ira and his team have a well-known construction litigation practice which will supplement our already strong litigation capabilities in New York and augment our construction practice nationally," said Jon Newby, vice chairman of Sheppard Mullin. "In addition, there are some terrific synergies between his practice and our growing East Coast real estate practice. We’re thrilled to welcome Ira, Emily and Michelle to the firm."

Robert S. Friedman, leader of the firm’s Business Trial practice group, added, "This group of litigators has an outstanding reputation and track record, securing numerous favorable outcomes in complex construction disputes. Their skillset and experience, particularly in the New York market, will be invaluable to our clients on the East Coast and firm wide."

Schulman brings to Sheppard Mullin more than 40 years of experience in all aspects of construction law with a particular emphasis on dispute resolution and contract negotiation. He has tried numerous complex construction disputes in jury and bench trials in state and federal courts and before arbitration panels on behalf of owners - both public and private - contractors, subcontractors, sureties and school districts. Schulman also has participated in many mediations and has successfully represented clients with construction contract award issues before various city agencies. Additionally, Schulman regularly drafts construction contracts and agreements for owners and contractors. He frequently is appointed as an arbitrator by the Construction Industry Division of the American Arbitration Association, of which he is a member. He also is often chosen as a mediator for construction disputes, and has successfully mediated numerous complex construction claims. He is recognized by Chambers USA among the top 10 construction lawyers in New York City. Schulman received his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center and his B.A., magna cum laude, from Lehigh University.

Anderson has litigated a wide range of construction and real estate cases in the state and federal trial and appellate courts of New York. She has been involved in numerous matters relating to mechanic’s liens, prevailing wages, construction defects, delay damage claims, and breach of contract issues. She previously interned with Justice Saliann Scarpulla of the New York State Supreme Court of New York County and the Legal Department of the New York City Department of Environmental Protection. Anderson received her J.D. from Brooklyn Law School, her M.U.P., from Hunter College, and her B.A., with distinction, from the University of Illinois.

Cuozzo has experience handling a variety of construction litigation matters. Cuozzo received her J.D. from UCLA School of Law and her B.A. from Hunter College.

About Sheppard Mullin’s Business Trial Practice

Litigation has been a core part of the firm's practice since 1927. Our Business Trial practice today consists of approximately 250 attorneys nationwide to serve our clients' needs. Sheppard Mullin litigators possess exceptional trial and appellate skills, in-depth knowledge of state and federal courts at all levels, and practical business judgment, all of which contribute to our consistent delivery of cost-effective results. We handle all aspects of business and commercial litigation, including antitrust, creditors' rights, banking and financial institutions, construction, communications, general business, insurance, intellectual property, products liability, professional liability defense, real estate, environmental, securities, white collar criminal defense, and trust and estate litigation.

About Sheppard Mullin’s Construction Practice

Sheppard Mullin represents owners, developers, contractors, subcontractors, design professionals, governmental agencies, REITs, lenders and sureties in a broad range of domestic and international construction law matters relating to public and private projects. We offer a one-stop shop, advising clients from project inception to conclusion. Whether negotiating contracts or prosecuting and defending high-stakes disputes, we partner with our clients to realize their project goals.

About Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Sheppard Mullin is a full-service Global 100 firm with more than 900 attorneys in 15 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, industry-leading companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high-stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the U.S., the firm's clients include almost half of the Fortune 100. For more information, please visit www.sheppardmullin.com.

