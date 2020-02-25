Sheppard Mullin : Adds New Deputy General Counsel

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP is pleased to announce that Allison Martin Rhodes has joined the firm’s San Francisco office as Deputy General Counsel. Martin Rhodes joins from Holland & Knight, where she was co-chair of that firm’s Legal Profession Team.

“Allison is one of the country’s leading legal ethics experts and is well-known to our co-GCs Charlie Barker and Michael Stewart,” said Sheppard Mullin Chairman Guy Halgren. “As our firm grows, so does our need for experienced legal ethics counsel. Not only does she have the day-to-day, hands-on experience our Office of the General Counsel needs, she also brings a broad, well-informed perspective of the challenges that face lawyers and law firms.”

Commenting on Martin Rhodes joining the firm, co-General Counsel Charlie Barker added, “As a practicing ethics and risk management lawyer, Allison will be able to immediately handle the daily challenges and operational issues that confront the firm and our attorneys. We’re very fortunate to have someone of Allison’s stature join our team.”

Martin Rhodes has significant experience representing lawyers, law firms and legal tech companies in legal ethics and risk management, regulation, litigation, law firm organization and attorney disciplinary defense. She is the co-author (along with University of California, David School of Law Professor Robert Hillman) of the industry-leading treatise, Hillman on Lawyer Mobility: The Law and Ethics of Partner Withdrawals and Law Firm Breakups. Martin Rhodes is also a prolific author and speaker on the legal profession.

She received her B.A. from Lewis & Clark College and her J.D., cum laude, from Northwestern School of Law of Lewis & Clark College. Martin Rhodes began her career as a deputy district attorney with the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office. She has been a longtime member of the Association of Professional Responsibility Lawyers (APRL), recently serving as the organization's president from 2018 to 2019, and she has been recognized in Best Lawyers since 2017.

