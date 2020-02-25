Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sheppard Mullin : Adds New Deputy General Counsel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 07:14pm EST

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP is pleased to announce that Allison Martin Rhodes has joined the firm’s San Francisco office as Deputy General Counsel. Martin Rhodes joins from Holland & Knight, where she was co-chair of that firm’s Legal Profession Team.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200225006107/en/

Allison Martin Rhodes, Sheppard Mullin (Photo: Business Wire)

Allison Martin Rhodes, Sheppard Mullin (Photo: Business Wire)

“Allison is one of the country’s leading legal ethics experts and is well-known to our co-GCs Charlie Barker and Michael Stewart,” said Sheppard Mullin Chairman Guy Halgren. “As our firm grows, so does our need for experienced legal ethics counsel. Not only does she have the day-to-day, hands-on experience our Office of the General Counsel needs, she also brings a broad, well-informed perspective of the challenges that face lawyers and law firms.”

Commenting on Martin Rhodes joining the firm, co-General Counsel Charlie Barker added, “As a practicing ethics and risk management lawyer, Allison will be able to immediately handle the daily challenges and operational issues that confront the firm and our attorneys. We’re very fortunate to have someone of Allison’s stature join our team.”

Martin Rhodes has significant experience representing lawyers, law firms and legal tech companies in legal ethics and risk management, regulation, litigation, law firm organization and attorney disciplinary defense. She is the co-author (along with University of California, David School of Law Professor Robert Hillman) of the industry-leading treatise, Hillman on Lawyer Mobility: The Law and Ethics of Partner Withdrawals and Law Firm Breakups. Martin Rhodes is also a prolific author and speaker on the legal profession.

She received her B.A. from Lewis & Clark College and her J.D., cum laude, from Northwestern School of Law of Lewis & Clark College. Martin Rhodes began her career as a deputy district attorney with the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office. She has been a longtime member of the Association of Professional Responsibility Lawyers (APRL), recently serving as the organization's president from 2018 to 2019, and she has been recognized in Best Lawyers since 2017.

About Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Sheppard Mullin is a full-service Global 100 firm with more than 900 attorneys in 15 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, industry-leading companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high-stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the U.S., the firm's clients include almost half of the Fortune 100. For more information, please visit www.sheppardmullin.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:01pConversational Systems Market 2020-2024 | Growing Advances in NLP, ML, and AI Technologies to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
08:01pIOTS, RESI, TCO, and LM Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts
GL
08:01pPOTLATCHDELTIC : Executives to Present at the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference
BU
08:01pETFC, FGL, CSFL, and FSB Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers
GL
08:00pEXCLUSIVE : Autonomous driving startup Pony.ai raises $500 million in Toyota-led funding- sources
RE
08:00pEBAY : Managed Payments Program to Add U.K., After Success in U.S. and Germany
DJ
07:59p5N PLUS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:58pFORTESCUE METALS : JP Morgan Conference Presentation
PU
07:58pFORTESCUE METALS : BMO Conference Presentation Autonomous Hulage
PU
07:54pCourt Order Lets Terpin's Claims Against AT&T Mobility Proceed to Trial; Terpin Will File Additional Allegations to Preserve Punitive Damages Relief for up to $200 Million
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Coronavirus fears pull U.S. chip index into a correction
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : and U.S. regulators strongly criticized over role of Autopilot in crash
3CAPITALAND LIMITED : CAPITALAND : 4Q Net Profit Surged
4DENTSU GROUP INC. : DENTSU : shares slide on Olympics cancellation fears
5COMCAST CORPORATION : Comcast Wraps Up Deal for Free-TV Service Xumo

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group