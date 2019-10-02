Sheppard Mullin : Again Expands New York Real Estate Practice

Partner Gail Suchman Brings Environmental and Energy Law and Policy Experience

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP is pleased to announce that E. Gail Suchman has joined the firm’s Real Estate, Land Use and Environmental practice group as a partner in the New York office. Suchman joins from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP. Suchman is the ninth attorney to join New York’s Real Estate practice in the last 12 months.

Commenting on Suchman’s addition, Guy Halgren, chairman of Sheppard Mullin, said, "Gail’s arrival underscores the firm's strategic vision to expand our real estate capabilities in New York. Last year, we added a seven-attorney real estate group led by Peter Koffler, and Gail’s extensive environmental and energy law background adds even more depth and breadth on the East Coast and firmwide. We are thrilled that she has joined the firm."

"Helping clients navigate environmental and energy issues is a key component of our Real Estate practice and Gail’s substantial knowledge and deep understanding in these areas complements and strengthens our existing capabilities. She’s a perfect addition to our growing presence on the East Coast," added Nancy Scull, leader of the firm’s Real Estate, Land Use and Environmental practice.

Suchman has more than 30 years of experience in all facets of environmental and energy law and policy, advising clients on permitting and compliance, transactional due diligence, litigation and legislative matters. She is a leading practitioner on issues relating to climate change and carbon emissions. She works closely with real estate and industrial developers on traditional environmental and land use matters, as well as community outreach, sustainability and resilience.

Prior to entering private practice in 2007, Suchman spent many years in public service, including more than 10 years as an assistant attorney general in the Environmental Protection Bureau of the New York State Attorney General’s Office and three years as regional director of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. She has taught at Columbia Law School and Columbia’s School of International and Public Affairs and is co-founder of the Urban Design Lab for Sustainable Development at Columbia’s Earth Institute. She has been recognized by Chambers since 2008 as a leader in her field and regularly named one of the Best Lawyers in America and a New York Metro Super Lawyer. Suchman earned her B.S. from Northwestern University and her J.D. from Boston College Law School.

Sheppard Mullin has more than 100 attorneys based in its New York office. The firm's Real Estate, Land Use and Environmental practice group includes more than 120 attorneys firmwide.

