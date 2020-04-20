Sheppard Mullin Continues Building New York Real Estate Practice With Land Use and Zoning Partner Jodi Stein

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP is pleased to announce that Jodi Stein has joined the firm’s Real Estate, Land Use and Environmental practice group as a partner in the New York office. Stein joins from Herrick Feinstein LLP. Stein, who specializes in zoning and land use matters, is the tenth attorney to join New York’s Real Estate practice in the last 14 months.

Commenting on Stein’s addition, Jon Newby, Sheppard Mullin’s vice chairman, said, "Our New York real estate practice has grown significantly in the last year, and Jodi brings substantial land use experience that will further deepen our capabilities. We’re thrilled she’s joined us."

"Jodi’s depth and breadth of knowledge in land use and real estate will be invaluable to our clients on the East Coast. Her experience working for one of the largest private real estate companies in the country allows her to understand and resolve challenges our clients face using a multi-perspective approach," added Keith Garner, leader of the firm’s Real Estate, Land Use and Environmental practice.

Peter Koffler, who leads the New York office’s real estate practice, added, “Zoning and land use is a critical component of our local practice and allows us provide full-service capabilities to our clients, so Jodi’s premier practice in this area is a fantastic add for the firm.”

Stein represents real estate developers in obtaining discretionary land use approvals through New York City’s Uniform Land Use Review Procedure and before the Board of Standards and Appeals. She advises clients on the zoning and land use aspects of Qualified Opportunity Fund investments, and in obtaining approvals or resolving issues that arise during the development and construction process. She frequently appears before the New York City Department of City Planning, Department of Buildings and Department of Housing Preservation and Development, as well as the Landmarks Preservation Commission, City Council, Department of Transportation, local community boards and other city and state agencies. Of particular note, Stein helps clients evaluate the value and liabilities associated with entitlements that have been issued or may be pending for real property, as well as assists clients with taking advantage of a slowdown by processing and obtaining entitlements from local, state and federal agencies.

Stein added, “I am excited to build on Sheppard Mullin’s comprehensive real estate practice by establishing a land use and zoning practice that will further strengthen the firm’s East Coast capabilities.”

Previously, Stein served as vice president of acquisitions and development for Lightstone Group, one of the largest privately-held real estate companies in North America, where she was responsible for growing the company’s $2 billion development platform in New York City, Miami and Los Angeles. She worked on obtaining all approvals for all new development projects — advising on acquisition and pre-development; directing and overseeing all discretionary and government approvals; forging relationships with community leaders in each city; and working with architects, general contractors, subcontractors and environmental consultants through the various development phases of each project. Stein received her J.D. from Brooklyn Law School and her B.A. from Muhlenberg College.

About Sheppard Mullin’s Real Estate, Land Use and Environmental Practice

With more than 120 attorneys, Sheppard Mullin’s Real Estate, Land Use and Environmental practice is one of the largest, most diverse and experienced practices of any AmLaw 100 firm. The firm represent builders, developers, investors, lenders, owners, retailers, major landowners, nonprofits and local agencies in key markets in the United States and internationally. Attorneys in the group leverage the breadth of their experience, industry connections and market knowledge to deliver full-service counsel and holistic solutions to meet – and exceed – clients’ expectations.

About Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Sheppard Mullin is a full-service Global 100 firm with more than 900 attorneys in 15 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, industry-leading companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high-stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the U.S., the firm's clients include almost half of the Fortune 100. For more information, please visit www.sheppardmullin.com.

