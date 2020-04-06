Log in
Sheppard Mullin : Partners With Leading Artificial Intelligence Platform

04/06/2020 | 02:28pm EDT

Text IQ’s Automation Capabilities Benefit Clients and the Firm

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP is pleased to announce that the firm is partnering with Text IQ, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) platform for identifying sensitive data (such as privileged information, personal information under GDPR/CCPA, fraud, and sexual harassment). In addition to supporting Text IQ in connection with specific client work, “SM will incorporate TEXT IQ’s technology internally to support our talent management and professional development initiatives by screening for and uncovering data patterns.”

“We are intentional about how we combine our talent with innovative technologies to design and deliver practical solutions to clients” said Sheppard Mullin chairman Guy Halgren. “Beyond the cost-savings that such innovative solutions can offer, we can make a significant difference in the legal services we provide our clients. We are very proud of putting our clients first and serving them to the very best of our ability.”

The firm’s Chief Innovation & Client Solutions Officer Ali Shahidi added, “Text IQ has developed a powerful platform that our clients are adopting, establishing a new technology benchmark in the market. Text IQ’s NLP socio-linguistic hypergraph is able to identify sensitive data more accurately and consistently than any other solution, significantly reducing the scope of manual work. Practical use cases for this technology go beyond serving clients and will have an impact on how we run our organization, with a focus on our talent.”

“This partnership will allow our mutual corporate clients to combine Sheppard Mullin’s subject matter expertise with the power of our AI platform. We are collaborating closely to develop defensible workflows,” said Omar Haroun, Text IQ’s Co-founder and COO. “It’s refreshing to see an AmLaw 100 firm take AI so seriously, and we’re particularly excited by Sheppard Mullin’s commitment to use TextIQ’s technology as part of our mutual commitment to using AI for good.”

About Text IQ

Text IQ is a global technology company with offices in New York, San Francisco, Vancouver and Ireland. The company was founded in 2014 by top AI researchers from Columbia University, is backed by industry-leading VC firms including FirstMark Capital, Sierra Ventures, and Floodgate, and has been named one of the top 100 privately held AI companies by CB Insights. Text IQ’s customers include leading healthcare, biotech, energy, insurance, technology, entertainment, and financial institutions, across the Global 2000, as well as top government agencies.

About Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Sheppard Mullin is a full-service Global 100 firm with more than 900 attorneys in 15 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, industry-leading companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high-stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the U.S., the firm's clients include almost half of the Fortune 100. For more information, please visit www.sheppardmullin.com.


© Business Wire 2020
