Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sheremetyevo Airport Reports Sharp Rise in Profit and Revenue for 2019, Steady Progress in Reconstruction Projects

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 12:58pm EDT

MOSCOW, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International Airport Joint Stock Company (SVO JSC) reported revenue of 82,088 million rubles for 2019, and increase of 41.6% over last year, and an operating profit of 27,083 million rubles, an increase of 38.8% over 2018.

The audited consolidated financial statements of SVO JSC and its subsidiaries (the Group) for 2019 were approved at a regular meeting of the board of directors held today via teleconference. The financial statements were prepared in accordance with the requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and reviewed by the independent auditor Ernst & Young LLC.

IFRS Key Figures

Indicator Description

12 mo.


2018

2019

changes

Passenger traffic (thousands of people)

45 836

49 932

8.9%

Revenue (mill. rubles)

57 980

82 088

41,6%

Operating expenses (mill. rubles)

38 467

55 005

43%

Operating profit (mill. rubles)

19 513

27 083

38,8%

Net profit for the period from continuing operations (mill. rubles)

11 021

22 341

102,7%

Reconstruction of runway and apron are proceeding on schedule.

The Board of Directors also approved the progress report on the project to reconstruct Runway 1 and the western section of the apron (ANTC), which will be rebuilt to accommodate parking for aircraft and house a number of other airport facilities. To ensure the reconstruction of these facilities at the airport, a crushing-and-screening complex and two concrete plants have been installed. More than 900 workers and specialists, 35 units of special equipment and 215 dump trucks were involved.

At this stage, the removal of the pavement on old Runway-1 has been completed, and work is underway on the arrangement of soil, the installation of engineering networks and new Runway-1 coatings. Work is being done regularly and is ahead of schedule. The new cement-concrete runway will measure 3550 metres long and 60 metres wide, and is expected to be operational by the end of 2020.

Members of the Board of Directors of SVO JSC: Chairman of the Board of Directors of SVO JSC A.A. Ponomarenko, Member of the Board of Directors of JSC "SVO" A.I. Skorobogatko, General Director of SVO JSC M.M. Vasilenko, President of Sheremetyevo Holding LLC R.N. Zinoviev, First Vice-President - Investment Director of Sheremetyevo Holding LLC A.S. Smagin, Head of the Business Consulting Department of the Autonomous non-profit organization "Analytical Center under the Government of the Russian Federation" L.R. Nisenboim, Deputy Head of the Federal Agency for State Property Management I.S. Petrov, Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation A.A. Yurchik, Head of the Federal Agency for State Property Management V.V. Yakovenko.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sheremetyevo-airport-reports-sharp-rise-in-profit-and-revenue-for-2019-steady-progress-in-reconstruction-projects-301051059.html

SOURCE Sheremetyevo International Airport


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:32pTelefonica in talks to merge O2 with Virgin Media - source
RE
01:31pPR NEWSWIRE : - End of Day
PR
01:30pINDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
01:30pListen Technologies Acquires ExXothermic, Inc.
GL
01:29pBOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN : Monthly report Share Buy Back March 2020
PU
01:24pPPL : Electric Utilities posts updated price to compare
PU
01:24pIPVENTURE : 's Autonomous Delivery Bot Technologies to Combat Coronavirus
BU
01:23pFanDuel Sportsbook Debuts in Colorado
BU
01:19pNATIVE EN LIQUIDATION : Postponement of the Publication of the Annual Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Related Amendment of the Corporate Calendar
PU
01:19pUNION : South Dakota Smithfield pork plant will reopen Monday
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group