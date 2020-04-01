Sheremetyevo Airport takes additional preventive measures to protect the health of passengers

MOSCOW, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International Airport has taken additional measures to protect passengers and prevent the importation and spread of the COVID-19 virus in Russia. These measures will implement the directives of the Operational Headquarters of the Government of the Russian Federation on the prevention of the importation and spread of new coronavirus infection, the Decree of the Mayor of Moscow and the Decree of the Governor of the Moscow Region on additional restrictive measures of March 29, 2020.

The following measures have been implemented and are currently in place at Sheremetyevo International Airport:

In order to maintain social distance (at least 1.5 m ) in places of possible passenger congestion, bright floor markings have been applied, including at the check-in line and in the pre-flight inspection zone, passport control zone and baggage claim area;

) in places of possible passenger congestion, bright floor markings have been applied, including at the check-in line and in the pre-flight inspection zone, passport control zone and baggage claim area; Information manuals have been posted in the arrivals areas. The manuals are titled "Arrived from abroad? Stay at home," and give guidance for remotely taking sick leave in order to avoid violating the regime of self-isolation. The QR code on the poster leads directly to the e-sick leave registration page.

Disinfection of all rooms has been strengthened at Sheremetyevo Airport, and wet cleaning will be carried out more frequently. The most stringent measures have been taken in Terminal F, where special coatings impregnated with a disinfectant have been applied at exits of the terminal to disinfect passengers' shoes.

Terminal D is closed as of 00:00 Moscow time April 1, 2020, and until further notice. This measure was taken due to the reduction in passenger traffic and the introduction of additional restrictions on international air transportation.

Domestic flights of Aeroflot, Rossiya Airlines, Ikar, Nordwind Airlines, Severstal and Ural Airlines have been transferred from Terminal D to Terminal B.

Beginning April 1, all international flights will be serviced at Terminal F.

All passengers arriving at Terminal F undergo triple medical control:

On board the aircraft, the condition of passengers is monitored by Rospotrebnadzor employees using portable thermal imagers.

Using stationary thermal imagers located in the arrivals area, Rospotrebnadzor experts carry out total temperature control of arriving passengers.

Passengers must submit to a final test in the baggage claim area, where passengers will also be questioned about their condition and their travels and be asked to allow biomaterials to be taken for subsequent analysis by employees of the Moscow Department of Health, the Ministry of Health of the Moscow Region and Rospotrebnadzor.

At each stage, personnel of the medical unit of SIA JSC are available to intervene if passengers present with signs of illness. If an infectious disease is suspected, the passenger immediately will be moved immediately to the isolation ward of the health center for subsequent hospitalization in the infectious diseases hospital.

Passengers at Sheremetyevo Airport are fully informed about the procedures in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. Regular announcements are broadcast, and information provided by Rospotrebnadzor has been posted on information desks and on monitors throughout the airport terminals.

Instructions for passengers arriving from countries with an unfavorable epidemiological situation, along with telephone numbers of the "hot lines" that have been established are available on the Sheremetyevo Airport website in the "News for Passengers" section.

SIA JSC implements in full all measures necessary to combat the spread of coronavirus infection in the Russian Federation in accordance with the instructions and recommendations of state bodies and medical institutions.

