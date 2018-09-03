Sherpa’s : Global Foodie Gourmet Festival Will be held from September 1st to 17th

Want a delicious meal in the comfort of your home without all the
hassles of cooking?
Sherpa’s has been saving the day by delivering great eats from popular
restaurants since 1999! They’ve come a long way since they started
delivering with a tiny team of couriers wearing homemade uniforms and
peddling on bicycles. They now are proud to deliver thousands of meals a
day from over 1,000 partner restaurants across Shanghai, Beijing, and
Suzhou!
Sherpa’s is committed to the timely delivery of tasty and safe food from
high-quality partner restaurants. They send taste testers to each and
every single restaurant before they work with them to ensure that the
restaurant can meet Sherpa’s strict standards.
Afterwards, Sherpa’s utilizes native English speakers to carefully
clarify and proofread the menus, so customers know exactly what they’re
going to get.
Finally, Sherpa’s employs a professional courier team, who has been
carefully trained in proper food handling and delivery etiquette, to
bring that great meal right to your front door.
No matter if you’re craving a juicy American-style burger, spicy Thai
curries, authentic Roman-style pizza, fiery Sichuan cuisine,
Mediterranean tapas, New York Bagels, or whatever else your stomach
desires, Sherpa’s delivers.
Campaign Introduction
Sherpa’s has teamed up with hundreds of different awesome eateries in
Shanghai, Beijing, and Suzhou, representing gourmet cuisines from tons
of different countries, in their Global Foodie Gourmet Festival from
September 1st through the 17th.
You can enjoy savings from restaurants including: Element Fresh, Pizza
Marzano, Cheesecake Factory, MOKA Bros, Hatsune, Gung Ho! Pizza, Ganges
Indian Restaurant, Lotus Land Indian Restaurant，Kebabs On the Grille
Indian Restaurant, Taco Bell, Al’s Diner & Gracie’s Ice Cream, The Camel
Sports Bar and more!
Sherpa’s is only offering up to 30% discounts on their own stock of
booze, so you can sip on a bottle of craft beer or fine wine to complete
your meal.
Outro with Future & Environment
Sherpa’s is looking forward to growing bigger and delivering customers
even more of a variety of awesome restaurants and delicious dishes while
working hard to become more environmentally friendly. Give them a try
today and find out why they’re the tastiest delivery option in town!
