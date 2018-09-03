Log in
Sherpa's : Global Foodie Gourmet Festival Will be held from September 1st to 17th

09/03/2018

Want a delicious meal in the comfort of your home without all the hassles of cooking?

Sherpa’s has been saving the day by delivering great eats from popular restaurants since 1999! They’ve come a long way since they started delivering with a tiny team of couriers wearing homemade uniforms and peddling on bicycles. They now are proud to deliver thousands of meals a day from over 1,000 partner restaurants across Shanghai, Beijing, and Suzhou!

Sherpa’s is committed to the timely delivery of tasty and safe food from high-quality partner restaurants. They send taste testers to each and every single restaurant before they work with them to ensure that the restaurant can meet Sherpa’s strict standards.

Afterwards, Sherpa’s utilizes native English speakers to carefully clarify and proofread the menus, so customers know exactly what they’re going to get.

Finally, Sherpa’s employs a professional courier team, who has been carefully trained in proper food handling and delivery etiquette, to bring that great meal right to your front door.

No matter if you’re craving a juicy American-style burger, spicy Thai curries, authentic Roman-style pizza, fiery Sichuan cuisine, Mediterranean tapas, New York Bagels, or whatever else your stomach desires, Sherpa’s delivers.

Campaign Introduction

Sherpa’s has teamed up with hundreds of different awesome eateries in Shanghai, Beijing, and Suzhou, representing gourmet cuisines from tons of different countries, in their Global Foodie Gourmet Festival from September 1st through the 17th.

You can enjoy savings from restaurants including: Element Fresh, Pizza Marzano, Cheesecake Factory, MOKA Bros, Hatsune, Gung Ho! Pizza, Ganges Indian Restaurant, Lotus Land Indian Restaurant，Kebabs On the Grille Indian Restaurant, Taco Bell, Al’s Diner & Gracie’s Ice Cream, The Camel Sports Bar and more!

Sherpa’s is only offering up to 30% discounts on their own stock of booze, so you can sip on a bottle of craft beer or fine wine to complete your meal.

Outro with Future & Environment

Sherpa’s is looking forward to growing bigger and delivering customers even more of a variety of awesome restaurants and delicious dishes while working hard to become more environmentally friendly. Give them a try today and find out why they’re the tastiest delivery option in town!


