Sherpany : Announces Today the Launch of Sherpany : 4 for Android to Foster Meeting Preparation for Leaders on the Move

03/11/2019 | 08:06am EDT

ZURICH, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sherpany launches its beloved and award-winning application as a native app for Android. Access previously made personal remarks or comments on your meeting materials shortly before reaching the meeting venue. Open your meeting with the most relevant question, recall your points to discuss and steer the meeting with ease. Vote remotely on any urgent resolutions or in advance of a meeting to #gettimeback. With Sherpany 4 for Android, you enjoy the fantastic and award-winning Sherpany experience also on your Android smartphone.

For all our customers, Sherpany 4 for Android is an additional service for all rooms they currently use. It's included in the package they already have active without any further costs. Sherpany 4 for Android supports timeline view of meetings, the consolidated view "All Rooms" and the meeting view including agenda & meeting materials as well as accessing the corporate library.

As always, security is our top priority in every aspect and therefore also our Android app fully meets our very high-security requirements. Sherpany is proud to offer native apps for all major platforms such as iOS, Windows 10 and Android. This once again shows our focus on being a customer and user-oriented company and the continuous enhancement of our innovative mobile solutions.

About Sherpany

SHERPANY is the fastest growing start-up headquartered in Switzerland with offices in Lisbon, Milan, Paris, Berlin, Wroclaw, and Zurich. Our mission is to stop the meeting madness. We build innovative, mobile solutions for board and executive committees. With our technology, we turn leadership meetings from time-wasters into value-creators by driving focus on the output. We encourage the evolution of meeting culture through a delightful, easy to use and secure meeting management software to drive focus on decision making and to free up the wasted meeting time for value-adding work. According to our customers, we are the leading premium partner for large and medium-sized enterprises when it comes to transforming the culture and management of formal meetings.

More about Sherpany on www.sherpany.com

Media contact:
Mathias Brenner
210763@email4pr.com 
+41 44 515 89 50

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sherpany-announces-today-the-launch-of-sherpany-4-for-android-to-foster-meeting-preparation-for-leaders-on-the-move-300809873.html

SOURCE Sherpany


© PRNewswire 2019
