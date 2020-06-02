Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sherrie Hubler Joins Rhino to Expand Relationships With Enterprise and Institutional Real Estate Partners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 02:53pm EDT

Rhino has announced that Sherrie Hubler will be joining the company as Regional Vice President. Ms. Hubler has built a career of diverse experiences across the multifamily industry and will be using her expertise to lead the management of Rhino’s relationships with enterprise and institutional properties across the country.

Ms. Hubler arrives at Rhino with experience in roles focused on organizational growth and expansion.

Prior to joining Rhino, Ms. Hubler spent half of her 30+ year career in property management with Balcor (formerly an umbrella company of American Express), Walden Residential, Picerne, and MC Companies. She went on to play a pivotal role at Yardi, contributing to the growth of RENT Café as it became the largest provider of websites and portals across multifamily property management.

“Sherrie knows that understanding challenges from the front lines is critical to developing the best strategies for clients. She has a strong belief in real estate’s ability to connect networks of dedicated people working to create positive, sustainable change in this industry,” said Paraag Sarva, CEO of Rhino.

“It’s about evolution. You can be in the industry for 3 years or 30 years, but your success comes down to how you evolve. I came to Rhino because of the commitment to growth. We’re not here to tell our partners how to run their properties because they know that already. We’re here to humbly provide value. When I arrived I was excited to see that Rhino already had relationships with NMHC Top-50 owners like Lincoln Property, Greystar and Peak Living and I believe it’s only a matter of time until we build more relationships with owners who realize how effective Rhino is in addressing their coverage needs,” said Ms. Hubler when speaking about Rhino’s support of owners.

“Sherrie adds undeniable value to our team,” said Will Berkowitz, VP of Revenue for Rhino. “Her experience in understanding barriers and building solutions with the input of clients is exactly what we need to continue reaching new owners across the country. We’re excited to have her onboard.”

About Rhino

Rhino was founded with a goal to empower and improve the lives of renters. Their mission is to build products and services that give renters a more affordable way to live in the homes they want. Today, Rhino offers hundreds of thousands of renters a choice to reduce their upfront move-in costs, providing flexibility and financial freedom.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:01pOil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market 2020-2024 | Expansion of Oil Terminals to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
04:01pBANK OF AMERICA : Announces 2021 Quarterly Financial Reporting Dates
BU
04:01pSummit Therapeutics Reports Financial Results and Operational Progress for the First Quarter and Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
GL
04:01pSERES THERAPEUTICS : to Present at the Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Virtual Healthcare Conference
BU
04:01pMAIDEN : Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules
BU
04:01pMarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for May 2020
GL
04:00pLVMH-TIFFANY DEAL SEEN AS UNCERTAIN : Wwd
RE
03:59pWheat Futures Slip as Rainfall Returns to Eastern Europe
DJ
03:58pUPDATE - CalciMedica Appoints Robert N. Wilson as Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors and Eric W. Roberts as Vice Chairman
GL
03:56pPARCELPAL TECHNOLOGY : Postpones Filing of Interim Financial Statements and MD&A for Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Due to COVID-19 Related Delays
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Facebook staffers walk out saying Trump's posts should be reined in
2Embraer seeks business partners but not a repeat of the Boeing deal
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : UBS sticks Neutral
4AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT) : AMERICAN TOWER CORP /MA/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
5TESLA, INC. : GEELY'S POLESTAR PLANS CHINA SHOWROOM EXPANSION TO COMPETE WITH TESLA: sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group