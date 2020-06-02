Sherrie Hubler Joins Rhino to Expand Relationships With Enterprise and Institutional Real Estate Partners

Rhino has announced that Sherrie Hubler will be joining the company as Regional Vice President. Ms. Hubler has built a career of diverse experiences across the multifamily industry and will be using her expertise to lead the management of Rhino’s relationships with enterprise and institutional properties across the country.

Ms. Hubler arrives at Rhino with experience in roles focused on organizational growth and expansion.

Prior to joining Rhino, Ms. Hubler spent half of her 30+ year career in property management with Balcor (formerly an umbrella company of American Express), Walden Residential, Picerne, and MC Companies. She went on to play a pivotal role at Yardi, contributing to the growth of RENT Café as it became the largest provider of websites and portals across multifamily property management.

“Sherrie knows that understanding challenges from the front lines is critical to developing the best strategies for clients. She has a strong belief in real estate’s ability to connect networks of dedicated people working to create positive, sustainable change in this industry,” said Paraag Sarva, CEO of Rhino.

“It’s about evolution. You can be in the industry for 3 years or 30 years, but your success comes down to how you evolve. I came to Rhino because of the commitment to growth. We’re not here to tell our partners how to run their properties because they know that already. We’re here to humbly provide value. When I arrived I was excited to see that Rhino already had relationships with NMHC Top-50 owners like Lincoln Property, Greystar and Peak Living and I believe it’s only a matter of time until we build more relationships with owners who realize how effective Rhino is in addressing their coverage needs,” said Ms. Hubler when speaking about Rhino’s support of owners.

“Sherrie adds undeniable value to our team,” said Will Berkowitz, VP of Revenue for Rhino. “Her experience in understanding barriers and building solutions with the input of clients is exactly what we need to continue reaching new owners across the country. We’re excited to have her onboard.”

