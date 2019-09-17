ShieldIO : Announces its Cyber Resilience Solutions Are Available for Purchase on the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Marketplace

ShieldIO Showcases Real-Time Homomorphic EncryptionTM solutions for Oracle at Oracle OpenWorld 2019

ShieldIO, a leading provider of Real-Time Homomorphic EncryptionTM for today’s data-centric applications and a Gold level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), announced today that it is showcasing its innovative Cyber Resilience solution – Developer ShieldTM – at Oracle OpenWorld 2019 and is one of the first ISVs with a paid listing now available for purchase on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace.

ShieldIO ensures organizations keep track of their data and keep it secure no matter where it is within the data lifecycle. Its solution – Developer ShieldTM – is designed to enable organizations to remove one of the biggest barriers to cloud adoption: access to sensitive data used by developers and testers in the cloud.

“We are delighted to demonstrate our solutions at Oracle Code One allowing developers to have hands-on experience with our Developer ShieldTM solution in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure,” stated Simon Bain, Founder and CTO at ShieldIO. “Using real data has been the gold standard for development and test environments, but security and data compliance regulations are limiting its use. We have addressed this issue by building our solution on ShieldIO Real-Time Homomorphic EncryptionTM, enabling ease of deployment through our Secure Autonomous Drivers utilizing an AES 256 encryption process without a KeyStore thus eliminating back-door hack attacks.”

In addition, ShieldIO itself uses Oracle to install, demonstrate and test its software. ShieldIO’s solution can be downloaded and used in any Oracle Cloud Infrastructure tenant using the new Oracle Cloud Marketplace paid listing.

“Oracle is announcing Oracle Cloud Marketplace partner paid listings, which now gives customers access to Oracle’s expansive ISV ecosystem of cloud solutions. Customers can deploy comprehensive and extensive capabilities with a click of a mouse. ShieldIO is a critical partner showcasing their solution in our new Marketplace offering. Their solution provides rapid application deployment by enabling developers and testers to use real data for testing while the data remains encrypted. Our customers can easily procure ShieldIO’s products through Oracle Cloud Marketplace using their Oracle Universal Cloud Credits,” said Vinay Kumar, vice president of product management for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

“We are excited to be chosen as one of the first solutions as a paid listing offered on Oracle Cloud Marketplace, enabling Oracle developers to easily include end to end encryption on their database projects,” added Bain.

ShieldIO will be featured in the Oracle OpenWorld Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Experience in Moscone South (booth OCI-P5) and will be hosting two Hands on Lab sessions at Oracle Code One: Testing on Oracle Autonomous Database with Homomorphic Encryption on September 17th from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m, on September 19th from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Join us in the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Experience theatre on Monday, September 16th 1:15p.m.-1:35 p.m. to hear our CTO and Founder Simon Bain speak about Cyber Resilience for Today’s Data in Oracle Cloud.

Held in San Francisco, California September 16-19 at the Moscone Convention Center, Oracle OpenWorld 2019 is the industry's most important business and technology conference for more than 20 years. Dedicated to helping businesses leverage cloud for their innovation and growth, the conference delivers deep insight into industry trends and breakthroughs driven by technology. With thousands of sessions, demos and hands-on labs, plus exhibitions from more than 250 partners and customers from around the world, Oracle OpenWorld has become a showcase for leading cloud technologies, from Cloud Applications to Infrastructure.

Oracle OpenWorld, the industry's most important business and technology conference for more than 20 years, hosts tens of thousands of in-person attendees as well as millions online. Dedicated to helping businesses leverage cloud for their innovation and growth, the conference delivers deep insight into industry trends and breakthroughs driven by technology. With thousands of sessions, demos and hands-on labs, plus exhibitions from more than 250 partners and customers from around the world, Oracle OpenWorld has become a showcase for leading cloud technologies, from Cloud Applications to Infrastructure. For registration, live keynotes, session details, news and more, visit www.oracle.com/openworld or www.oracle.com/newsroom.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle’s products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About ShieldIO

ShieldIO was established in 2018 and is based in Reno, NV with offices in San Jose, CA and Atlanta, GA. Among data security companies, ShieldIO defies legacy industry conventions compelling people to think in a Data-Centric and Data-First method. By pairing our partners and customers with our ​elegantly​ simple and innovative solutions we will forever change expectations of what’s possible from a data security company.

