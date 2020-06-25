Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shift in loin export markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 01:44am EDT
Shift in loin export markets

25 June 2020

Key points:

  • Beef loin exports are back only 0.3% on 2019 levels for the year-to-May, slightly ahead of total beef exports, which are down 2.5%.
  • The major destinations for loin cuts have seen shifts so far in 2020, with both the US and Korea taking an increasing share in recent months.
  • Loin cuts into Japan, Australia's largest loin market, have decreased on the back of contracting grassfed supply.

In line with total beef exports, Australian exports of beef loin cuts, (tenderloin, striploin, cube/ribeye roll), totalled almost 33,000 tonnes shipped weight (swt) in the year-to-May, remaining stable relative to 2019.

However, there has been contrasting performance between grassfed and grainfed exports, with grassfed loins declining 8% for the year-to-May on the back of reduced supply. This is in contrast to grainfed volumes, which increased by 12%, totalling almost 15,000 tonnes swt, buoyed by the elevated number of cattle on feed and record grainfed turnoff during the March quarter.

Typically, higher value loin cuts are destined for foodservice, and with many major markets experiencing shifts in foodservice demand in the wake of COVID-19, the distribution between export destinations for loins has seen some significant shifts in recent months.

US

The COVID-19 induced drop in US domestic production has seen Australian beef exports to the US jump in recent months to help supply the market. Loin cuts were no exception, reaching just over 1,300 tonnes swt in May, the highest level seen since 2015 (a time of elevated herd numbers and turnoff in Australia). The US, similar to many markets, has seen a significant spike in retail demand and Australia, as a leading grassfed supplier to the retail channel, has benefited from this spike in demand. Grassfed loin cuts to the market reached almost 5,000 tonnes, growing 23% year-on-year and representing 26% of total grassfed loin exports.

China

Demand for beef in China has remained firm this year, despite COVID-19 pressures. Consumers have been 'upgrading' their retail purchases as they seek products that boost their health and immunity, as well as relying more heavily on online channels for purchases. There has also been a strong increase in Chinese consumers' preference for chilled product, associated with quality, taste, freshness and convenience. So far in 2020, chilled loin cuts to China have tracked above year-ago levels, almost doubling, albeit off a low base. This could be supported by consumers trying new recipes and cuisines including western style dishes, which call for different cuts to Chinese cuisine, while cooking more often at home.

Japan

Although foodservice demand in the market has been subdued, improved retail performance has seen total beef exports to Japan remain stable for the year-to-date. Loin cuts have experienced a decline in recent months, affected by tight grassfed supply; however, this has been partially offset by grainfed volumes, which are firm year-on-year.

Korea

In the early months of the outbreak of COVID-19 in Korea, despite restaurants and other venues remaining open, the foodservice sector saw large decreases in sales. As the country continues to navigate the situation and new clusters of infections, many consumers still have a preference for eating at home rather than dining out with a group of people. This means that although foodservice has seen some increases in demand recently, it is still below pre-COVID-19 levels. In contrast, retail demand has been strong, and with recent further support by government relief funds, this is encouraging consumers to purchase from small and medium-sized businesses.

May, in particular, saw a large increase in Australian loin cuts entering the market, with a greater portion of this product now redirected into retail and online sales channels. A range of Korean retailers and online platforms have been participating in activities promoting Australian tenderloins.

© Meat & Livestock Australia Limited, 2020

To build your own custom report with MLA's market information tool click here.
To view the specification of the indicators reported by MLA's National Livestock Reporting Service click here.

Back to News

Disclaimer

MLA - Meat & Livestock Australia Limited published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 05:43:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:01aMOBERG PHARMA PUBL : meets primary endpoint in the European Phase 3 study
AQ
02:01aSEDANA MEDICAL PUBL : expands in Eastern Europe - signs distribution agreements
AQ
02:01aENTRA : Contemplating Green Bond Issue
AQ
02:01aINVL BALTIC REAL ESTATE : Announcement of net asset value of INVL Baltic Real Estate as of 30 April 2020
AQ
02:01aISS A/S : Strong liquidity, resilient revenue, continued pressure on margins
AQ
02:01aGLOBAL CARE CAPITAL : ViraxClear Receives PFDA Approval for ViraxClear Rapid Test Kit Distribution to the Philippines
AQ
02:01aCAPITA PLC : - H1 2020 Market Update
PR
02:01aZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY : Ld - Overseas Regulatory Announcement
PR
02:01aIamFire Plc - Corporate Update & Strategic Financing
PR
02:01aHelpSystems Acquires Leading Data Classification Providers to Bolster Security Business
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration says Huawei, Hikvision backed by Chines..
2U.S. to review tariffs on EU goods in aircraft subsidy dispute
3ZTE CORPORATION : Singapore telcos pick Nokia, Ericsson over Huawei to build main 5G networks
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON TO BUILD NEW FACILITIES IN AUSTRALIA AS ONLINE DEMAND SURGES: AFR
5BAYER AG : BAYER : bets on science in bid to prevent future Roundup lawsuits - legal experts
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group