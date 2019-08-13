Shiji Adopts Epson Receipt Printers for its Enterprise-Level Cloud-Based POS system

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, Inc.– a leading supplier of value-added Point of Sale (POS) solutions, today announced that Epson EnvisionSM partner, Shiji, provider of software solutions and services for the hospitality industry, has adopted the Epson OmniLink® TM-T88VI receipt printer, the TM-U220 kitchen printer and the Mobilink™ P20 and P80 mobile receipt printers. Available from Shiji today, the joint solutions offer complete and seamless POS integration for the hospitality, food service, and retail systems markets.

The company's enterprise level cloud-based POS system, Infrasys, is built on a modern platform and has all the features operators need to run a successful food and beverage operation. It enables operators to manage multiple brands, properties and outlets, languages, and currencies all from one central location. The joint Infrasys/Epson receipt printers will provide customers with a reliable solution for their printing needs, whether it is printing guest receipts or kitchen tickets.

"Our Infrasys Cloud POS solution has become a disruptive technology within the hotel food and beverage market," said Brett R. Smith, Shiji's VP, Strategy and Product Management. "Partnering with Epson, a global leader in printing technology and leveraging the versatility of their receipt printers, increases the combined value we each bring to our hospitality customers."

The flexibility of Epson receipt printers with front-of house and back-of-house solutions as well as mobility options, provides customers with the best available choices for their business. The OmniLink TM-T88VI is leveraged as a front-of-house printer that restaurant employees use with the Shiji POS workstation to print out receipts for restaurant guests, while the TM-U220 is set up as a back-of-house kitchen printer for kitchen staff. The Mobilink P20 and P80 mobile printers allow servers to print receipts tableside, which is especially useful in outdoor patio settings. This speeds up the dining process, and in turn, enhances the guest experience.

"We are very pleased to have Shiji as an official Epson Envision partner," said Tom Kettell, director, Commercial Channel - North America, Epson. "With offices and clients all over the world, the company brings an in-depth industry knowledge and international experience that serves the hospitality world well. Together we deliver a complete, seamless and versatile POS solution to our customers that increases productivity and efficiency and empowers them to spend more time focusing on the guest experience."

About Shiji

Shiji Group provides software solutions and services for the hospitality, food service, retail and entertainment industries, ranging from hotel management solutions, to food and beverage and retail systems, payment gateways, data management, online distribution and more.

Founded in 1998 as a network solutions provider for hotels, Shiji Group today comprises 4,000 employees in 70+ subsidiaries and brands, serving over 60,000 hotels, 200,000 restaurants and 400,000 retail outlets.

With the benefit of investment partners such as Alibaba, Shiji develops a network of cloud technology platforms that facilitate data exchange by connecting businesses vertically and horizontally across related industries. The importance of cross-industry integration to connect all levels of the supply chain, from guests, to distributors and suppliers of all types is a critical part of our mission. Our goal is to facilitate the transition to fully integrated systems for our clients through a network of platforms that communicate securely and easily so our clients can focus on their core competencies of serving their customers and guests. For more information, visit www.shijigroup.com

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

For over 30 years, Epson's advanced technology has been at work in millions of POS systems around the world. Today Epson's Business Systems Division continues to bring industry-leading, open architecture, smart technologies to the point of service.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than US$10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook ( facebook.com/Epson ), Twitter ( twitter.com/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube ( youtube.com/EpsonAmerica ), and Instagram ( instagram.com/EpsonAmerica ).

EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. OmniLink is a registered trademark, Mobilink is a trademark and Envision is a service mark of Epson America. All other trademarks and/or registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

