Shima Seiki Mfg : to Exhibit at INDO INTERTEX 2019

03/20/2019 | 12:40am EDT

20/Mar/2019

Leading computerized knitting machine manufacturer SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD. of Wakayama, Japan will participate at the 17th edition of the INDO INTERTEX exhibition in Jakarta, Indonesia later this month together with its Indonesian representative BROTHERSINDO MACHINERY at the representative's booth.

On display will be the state-of-the-art SVR123SP computerized knitting machine that features a special loop presser bed, capable of producing hybrid inlay fabrics with both knit and weave characteristics. Demand for such novel fabrics are very high across a wide range of applications, from fashion apparel to sportswear, innerwear, outerwear, uniforms and other functional clothing, as well as home furnishing and technical textiles. Focusing on the sportswear manufacturing market in Indonesia and neighboring South East Asian industries, SVR123SP at INDO INTERTEX furthermore features the new i-Plating option, capable of alternating yarn colors in any pattern, producing jacquard-like designs using plain jersey stitch. With i-Plating, plating can be performed within the same course and for individual needles for even greater diversity in knit design. The latest sportswear samples produced on SVR123SP will be on display, as well as revolutionary seam-free WHOLEGARMENT knitwear that feature superior fit, comfort and style that are ideal for sportswear.

The latest version of SHIMA SEIKI's 3D design system SDS-ONE APEX3 will also be exhibited. At the core of the company's 'Total Fashion System' concept, APEX3 provides comprehensive support throughout the product supply chain, integrating production into one smooth and efficient workflow from yarn development, product planning and design to production and even sales promotion. Especially effective is the way APEX3 improves on the design evaluation process with its ultra-realistic simulation capability, whereby virtual samples minimize the need for actual sample-making. This realizes significant savings in time, cost and material, contributing to sustainable manufacturing.

Exhibit Details

Exhibit: The 17th Indonesia International Textile and Garment Machinery & Accessories Exhibition (INDO INTERTEX 2019)
Date: Thursday, 28th - Saturday, 30th March, 2019
Hours: 10:00AM - 6:00PM (final day: - 5:00PM)
Location: Jakarta International Expo
Gedung Pusat Niaga (Trade Mart Building) Arena JIEXPO
Kemayoran Jakarta 10620 Indonesia
Tel:+62 21 26645 000
Organizer: Peraga Expo
TEL：+62 21 22604 789
Booth No.: A-143 (BROTHERSINDO MACHINERY booth)

Exhibited Technology


WHOLEGARMENT, inlay and i-Plating knit samples

For more information please contact:

PT. BORTHERSINDO SAUDARA SEJATI

Disclaimer

Shima Seiki Mfg Ltd. published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 04:39:00 UTC
