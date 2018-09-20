Shima Seiki Mfg : to Exhibit at PH Value 2018

20/Sep/2018

Leading computerized knitting machine manufacturer SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD. of Wakayama, Japan, together with its Hong Kong subsidiary SHIMA SEIKI (HONG KONG) LTD., will participate in the autumn edition of the China International Knitting Fair (PH Value 2018 AW) exhibition in Shanghai, China this month. This is the first time SHIMA SEIKI will be showing at PH Value. As a trade promotion and business-to-business platform for the Chinese knitting industry, PH Value offers an excellent opportunity for SHIMA SEIKI to reach out to apparel manufacturers, retailers, merchandisers as well as e-commerce businesses in the Chinese fashion value chain.

With increasing wages and shortage in labor, as well as tremendous growth in e-commerce, textile supply chain requirements in China have changed significantly in recent years. With growing interest in short turnaround, labor-savings and mass customization, SHIMA SEIKI's advanced flat knitting technology is considered more than ever to be the ideal solution to current Chinese market needs. The combination of SHIMA SEIKI's pioneering WHOLEGARMENT knitting technology that allows a garment to be produced in its entirety without the need for linking or sewing afterward, along with the SDS-ONE APEX3 3D design system yields revolutionary game-changing flexibility in the knit supply chain to support those needs.

At PH Value, the latest version of the APEX3 design system will be on display. At the core of the company's 'Total Fashion System' concept, APEX3 provides comprehensive support throughout the production supply chain, integrating production into one smooth and efficient workflow from yarn development, product planning and design to production and even sales promotion. Especially effective is the way APEX3 improves on the design evaluation process with its ultra-realistic simulation capability, whereby virtual samples minimize the need for actual sample-making. This realizes significant savings in time, cost and material, contributing to smart, speedy and sustainable solutions for the current Chinese market.

Exhibition Details

Exhibition: China International Knitting Fair, autumn edition (PH Value 2018 AW) Date: Thursday, 27th ~ Saturday, 29th September 2018 Hours: 9:00AM ~ 6:00PM (Final day: ~5:00PM) Location: National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

333, Songze Avenue, Qingpu District, Shanghai, China

Tel: +86 21 62700066 Organizer: The Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT

Tel: +86 10 8522 9012 Booth No.: Hall 3, Booth 3V265 Exhibit: SDS-ONE APEX3 (3D design system)

For more information please contact: