Shima Seiki Mfg : to Exhibit at Pitti Filati 85

SHIMA SEIKI ITALIA S.p.A., Italian subsidiary of leading Japanese computerized knitting machine manufacturer SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD., will exhibit at the 85th edition of the Pitti Immagine Filati exhibition in Florence, Italy. It will once again participate in the Fashion At Work section of the exhibition aimed at appealing to the technical and creative interests of visitors by providing hardware and software solutions for design, manufacturing and processing of knitted goods.

On display will be the SVR123SP computerized knitting machine that features a special loop presser bed, capable of producing hybrid inlay fabrics with both knit and weave characteristics. Demand for such novel fabrics are very high across a wide range of applications, from fashion apparel to sportswear, innerwear, outerwear, uniforms and other functional clothing, as well as home furnishing and technical textiles. Knitted accessory items will also be presented to demonstrate the flexibility of knitting technology. SVR123SP at Pitti Filati furthermore features the special i-Plating option, capable of alternating yarn colors in any pattern, producing jacquard-like designs using plain jersey stitch. Plating can be performed within the same course and for individual needles. In combination with the loop presser and spring-type moveable sinker system even greater diversity in knit design is possible.

SHIMA SEIKI's 3D design system SDS-ONE APEX3 will also be exhibited at Pitti Filati. At the core of the company's 'Total Fashion System' concept, APEX3 provides comprehensive support throughout the product supply chain, integrating production into one smooth and efficient workflow from yarn development, product planning and design to production and even sales promotion. Especially effective is the way APEX3 improves on the design evaluation process with its ultra-realistic simulation capability, whereby virtual samples minimize the need for actual sample-making. This realizes significant savings in time, cost and material, contributing to sustainable manufacturing.

Exhibit Details

Dates: Wednesday, 26th - Friday, 28th June, 2019 Hours: 9:00AM - 6:00PM (final day: 9:00AM - 4:00PM) Location: Fortezza da Basso

Viale Filippo Strozzi, 1, Firenze, Italy

Tel: +39 055 49721 Organizer: Pitti Immagine S.r.l.

Tel: +39 055 36931 Booth No.: C18/19

Fashion At Work Section

Padiglione Centrale (Central Pavilion)

Piano Inferiore (basement floor)

Exhibited Technology

