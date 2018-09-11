Shima Seiki Mfg : to Exhibit at Première Vision Paris

11/Sep/2018

Leading computerized knitting machine manufacturer SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD. of Wakayama, Japan will exhibit at the Première Vision show in Paris this month. It will once again participate in the 'Knitwear Solutions' category for the flatbed knitting sector as sole machine technologist, following its successful participation in past editions.

On display will be the company's SVR123SP computerized knitting machine that features a special loop presser bed, capable of producing hybrid inlay fabrics that feature both knit and weave characteristics. Demand for such unique fabrics are very high across a wide range of applications, from fashion apparel to sportswear, innerwear, outerwear, uniforms and other functional clothing, as well as wearable technology and technical textiles. Knitted accessory items will also be presented to demonstrate the flexibility of knitting technology. At Première Vision SVR123SP will also feature the i-Plating option for expanded capability in inverse plating technique whereby complex jacquard-like patterns can be knitted in plain jersey stitch.

The latest version of SHIMA SEIKI's 3D design system SDS-ONE APEX3 will also be exhibited at Première Vision. At the core of the company's 'Total Fashion System' concept, APEX3 provides comprehensive support throughout the production supply chain, integrating production into one smooth and efficient workflow from yarn development, product planning and design to production and even sales promotion. Especially effective is the way APEX3 improves on the design evaluation process with its ultra-realistic simulation capability, whereby virtual samples minimize the need for actual sample-making. This realizes significant savings in time, cost and material, contributing to smart, speedy and sustainable manufacturing.

Exhibit Details

Dates: Wednesday, 19th - Friday, 21st September 2018 Hours: 9:00AM~6:30PM Location: Parc des Expositions de Paris Nord Villepinte

ZAC Paris Nord 2 93420 Villepinte, France

Tel: +33 (0)1.40.68.22.22 Organizer: Première Vision SA

Tel: +33 (0)4.72.60.65.00 Booth No.: Hall 6, Stand 6J26-6K29

Exhibited Technology

