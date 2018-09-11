Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shima Seiki Mfg : to Exhibit at Première Vision Paris

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 10:02am CEST

11/Sep/2018

Leading computerized knitting machine manufacturer SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD. of Wakayama, Japan will exhibit at the Première Vision show in Paris this month. It will once again participate in the 'Knitwear Solutions' category for the flatbed knitting sector as sole machine technologist, following its successful participation in past editions.

On display will be the company's SVR123SP computerized knitting machine that features a special loop presser bed, capable of producing hybrid inlay fabrics that feature both knit and weave characteristics. Demand for such unique fabrics are very high across a wide range of applications, from fashion apparel to sportswear, innerwear, outerwear, uniforms and other functional clothing, as well as wearable technology and technical textiles. Knitted accessory items will also be presented to demonstrate the flexibility of knitting technology. At Première Vision SVR123SP will also feature the i-Plating option for expanded capability in inverse plating technique whereby complex jacquard-like patterns can be knitted in plain jersey stitch.

The latest version of SHIMA SEIKI's 3D design system SDS-ONE APEX3 will also be exhibited at Première Vision. At the core of the company's 'Total Fashion System' concept, APEX3 provides comprehensive support throughout the production supply chain, integrating production into one smooth and efficient workflow from yarn development, product planning and design to production and even sales promotion. Especially effective is the way APEX3 improves on the design evaluation process with its ultra-realistic simulation capability, whereby virtual samples minimize the need for actual sample-making. This realizes significant savings in time, cost and material, contributing to smart, speedy and sustainable manufacturing.

Exhibit Details

Dates: Wednesday, 19th - Friday, 21st September 2018
Hours: 9:00AM~6:30PM
Location: Parc des Expositions de Paris Nord Villepinte
ZAC Paris Nord 2 93420 Villepinte, France
Tel: +33 (0)1.40.68.22.22
Organizer: Première Vision SA
Tel: +33 (0)4.72.60.65.00
Booth No.: Hall 6, Stand 6J26-6K29

Exhibited Technology

For more information please contact:

Disclaimer

Shima Seiki Mfg Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 08:01:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:43aPININFARINA : Unique design process for Vietnam's first premium cars
AQ
04:42aTHALES : MILITARY $73,278 Federal Contract Awarded to Thales Defense Security
AQ
04:42aSCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL : MILITARY $29,745 Federal Contract Awarded to Science Applications International
AQ
04:42aHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : MILITARY $409,377 Federal Contract Awarded to Honeywell International
AQ
04:42aREPLY : is the leading "Managed Public Cloud Provider" by Crisp Research
PU
04:42aINTRACOM S A : Holdings – Purchase of own shares
PU
04:41aMcDonald's buns maker Aryzta strikes deal with banks ahead of capital hike
RE
04:40aEVALUATING MARKET FOR MORE SUV MODELS : Honda Cars
AQ
04:40aBHARAT PETROLEUM TO SKIP IRAN OIL PURCHASES IN OCTOBER : Source
AQ
04:40aHL SHENZHEN : Chinese companies flee overseas to avoid US tariffs
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : CFO Timmermans to step down after $900 million money launder fine
2XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Xenon Enters into Agreement to Buy Out Milestones and Royalties Related to its XEN..
3CAIRN ENERGY : CAIRN ENERGY : Half-Yearly Results 2018
4ANGLO AMERICAN : ANGLO AMERICAN : rough diamond sales value for De Beers’ seventh sales cycle of 2018
5CBS sets Moonves payoff at $120 million pending probe

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.