Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shima Seiki Mfg : to Exhibit at Techtextil 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 04:38am EDT

11/Apr/2019

Leading computerized knitting machine manufacturer SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD. of Wakayama, Japan, will be participating in the Techtextil exhibition in Frankfurt am Main, Germany this May. The company will show at two different booths displaying two different product lines. Flat knitting applications in technical textiles are shown with its Italian subsidiary SHIMA SEIKI ITALIA S.p.A., while cutting solutions are shown with TAJIMA GmbH.

Knitted applications in the field of technical textiles take advantage of key knitting characteristics: stretch and compression. Flat knitting provides further potential as the only textile production method that can shape fabric on the machine. SHIMA SEIKI's new SVR123SP flat knitting machine goes a step beyond with its extra loop presser bed, capable of inlay technique used to produce hybrid knit-weave patterns suited to technical textile production. Even materials that could not be knit before such as metallic and monofilament yarns can now be now be knit. SVR123SP at Techtextil furthermore features the new i¬-Plating™ option for even greater diversity.

SHIMA SEIKI's SDS-ONE APEX3 3D design system is available for demonstrations as well. Of particular interest is its ultra-realistic simulation capability that realizes Virtual Sampling. When countless variations must be evaluated before arriving at a final design, virtual product samples can be used to streamline the decision-making process by minimizing the enormous amount of time, cost and material normally associated with producing actual samples for each variation. When approved, the same data can be used to program machines for immediate knitting, significantly reducing lead times.

On display at the TAJIMA GmbH booth is the P-CAM131 multi-ply computerized cutting machine (NC cutting machine), shown for the first time at Techtextil. SHIMA SEIKI's fast, efficient and reliable P-CAM series computerized cutting machines are known for their innovative functions and Made-in-Japan quality, and boast the largest market share in Japan. A knife sharpening system produces a sharp, strong blade every time. Strong, robust components permit quicker response times for knife movement and more accurate cutting composites and other industrial materials. P-CAM machines are ideally suited to global production in a wide range of industrial applications in addition to apparel and textiles. SHIMA SEIKI's SDS-ONE APEX3 CAD system will also be on display at the TAJIMA booth.

Exhibition Details

Exhibition: Techtextil 2019
Date: Tuesday, 14th - Friday, 17th May 2019
Hours: 9:00AM ~ 6:00PM (final day: ~5:00PM)
Location: Messe Frankfurt
Ludwig-Erhard-Anlage 1,
60327 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Tel: +49 69 75 75-0
Organizer: Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH
Tel: +49 69 75 75-0
Booth No.: Hall 3.0, Stand H82 (knitting: SHIMA SEIKI ITALIA S.p.A. booth)
Hall 3.0, Stand G39 (cutting: FILACON by TAJIMA GmbH booth)

Exhibited Technology

For more information please contact:

Disclaimer

Shima Seiki Mfg Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 08:37:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:49aBHARTI AIRTEL : Airtel, BSNL and Vodafone Wi-Fi Hotspots Compared Across Footprint, Data and Pricing
AQ
04:49aDASSAULT AVIATION : will showcase a Falcon Line at ABACE 2019
AQ
04:49aGT BIOPHARMA : to initiate Phase I trial of TriKE candidate
AQ
04:49aGUYANA GOLDFIELDS : reserves drop 43% with new deposit model
AQ
04:49aYASKAWA ELECTRIC : Japanese Robot Firm Yaskawa Officially Starts Production in Slovenia
AQ
04:49aNASCENT BIOTECH : Moves Corporate Offices to San Diego
AQ
04:49aNORDIC AMERICAN OFFSHORE : Announces Completion of Vessel Acquisition and Sale of Common Shares under Equity Line of Credit
AQ
04:49aINTERDIGITAL WIRELESS : Announces Date For First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
AQ
04:49aBIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL : Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
AQ
04:49aHONDA MOTOR : to end car production in Turkey in 2021
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INDIVIOR : Indivior shares plummet, Reckitt hurt on U.S. charges over opioid prescriptions
2G4S : G4S : soars as Canada's Garda World Security considers bid
3ASML HOLDING : ASML : falls victim to corporate theft, plays down impact
4NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : Sandoz drives differentiated portfolio with deal to commercialize new treatment for Opio..
5LYFT INC : Uber Pursues Lower Valuation After Lyft -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About