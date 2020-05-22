Shin Kong Financial : SKFH announces borad resolution on change in accounting policy from the beginning of fiscal year 2020

SKFH announces borad resolution on change in accounting policy from the beginning of fiscal year 2020

2020-05-22

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2020/05/22

2.The nature of the change:Change in accounting policy

3.Reason for the change:The accounting policy for subsequent measurement of investment properties was changed from the cost model to the fair value model.

4.The prior periods affected by retrospective application of the new accounting policy:2020/01/01

5.The line items affected and the actual effect for the immediately preceding financial year:

Effect on the consolidated balance sheet on January 1, 2019:

Investment properties increased by 47.03bn yuan, deferred income tax assets increased by 20mn yuan, deferred income tax liabilities increased by 6.08bn yuan and net worth increased by 40.97bn yuan.

Effect on the consolidated balance sheet on December 31, 2019:

Real estate and equipment increased by 70mn yuan, Investment properties increased by 50.49bn yuan, deferred income tax assets increased by 20mn yuan, deferred income tax liabilities increased by 6.18bn yuan and net worth increased by 44.40bn yuan.

Effect on the consolidated profit and loss statement for the year 2019:

Valuation gain of investment properties increased by 2.36bn yuan, depreciation expenses decreased by 1.13bn yuan, income tax benefit decreased by 90mn yuan, net profit increased by 3.41bn yuan, other comprehensive income increased by 20mn yuan and total consolidated comprehensive income increased by 3.43bn yuan.

The above calculation has deducted the amount of the investment properties of the subsidiaries leasing out to the group companies, which should be regarded as self-use real estate in the consolidated financial statements; thus, valuation gain of which should be deducted from net worth:

On January 1, 2019, the net worth decreased by 2.39 bn yuan, and on December 31, 2019, the net worth decreased by 2.61 bn yuan.

6.The actual effect on the opening balance of retained earnings for the immediately preceding financial year:

On January 1, 2019, the retained surplus increased by 40.97bn yuan.

7.The reasonableness and necessity for the change in accounting policy or accounting estimate after the beginning of the financial year:

To reflect the fair value of investment properties and the Company's overall operating performance as well as provide reliable and relevant information to the public, SKFH changed the accounting policy for subsequent measurement of investment properties from the cost model to the fair value model, with effective from January 1, 2020.

8.If retrospective application is impracticable, specify the reasons, how and from when the accounting policy change be applied: None

9.If retrospective application is impracticable, CPA provides the opinion about the impact of the audit opinion for the financial year preceding the accounting change: None

10.About the reasonableness of the item 2 to 9, the itemized analysis and reviewed opinion from CPA:

According to Article 10 to Article 13 of the Statements of Auditing Standards-the Adoption of Expert Report and Article 6 as well as Article 14, Item 17 of the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Financial Holding Companies, CPAs conducted an item-by-item evaluation for the relevant information of investment properties and carried out necessary inspection on the appraisal report.

Nothing major unreasonable was found.

11.Objection or reservation opinion from the independent directors: No

12.Countermeasures:

On May 22, 2020, the board passed the resolution on change in accounting policy for subsequent measurement of investment properties and the company will comply with the provisions of the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Financial Holding Companies.

13.Any other matters that need to be specified:

The board resolution to change accounting policy still requires the approval from the competent authority.