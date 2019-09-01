Shin Kong Financial : SKFH announces terms and subscription record date of capital raising through issuance of common shares and preferred shares A (supplementary information)

SKFH announces terms and subscription record date of capital raising through issuance of common shares and preferred shares A (supplementary information)

2019-09-02

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or decision by the Company: 2019/09/02

2.Number of shares issued:

340,000,000 shares of common shares and 75,000,000 shares of preferred shares A

3.Par Value per share: NT$10 for both common shares and preferred shares A

4.Total monetary amount of the issue: NT$6,299,000,000 (supplementary information)

5.Issue price: NT$8.6 per common share; NT$45 per preferred share A (supplementary information)

6.Number of shares subscribed by or allocated to employees: 51,000,000 shares of common shares and 11,250,000 shares of preferred shares A

7.Ratio of shares subscribed by existing shareholders:

75% of the total number of newly issued shares, or 255,000,000 common shares and 56,250,000 preferred shares A, are reserved for subscription by existing shareholders according to their respective holding as stated in shareholders' register book on the subscription record date.

Every 1,000 shares can be allocated with 20.85732224 common shares and every 1,000 shares can be allocated with 4.60087991 preferred shares A.

If the number of outstanding shares in circulation is affected by the conversion of convertible bonds or disposal of treasury stocks, the share subscription ratio shall be adjusted based on the actual number of shares on the subscription record date.

8.Number of shares publicly sold:

10% of the total number of newly issued shares, or 34,000,000 common shares and 7,500,000 of preferred shares A, are reserved for subscription by the public.

9.Method of handling fractional shares and shares unsubscribed by the

deadline:

Fractional shares and shares unsubscribed by the deadline may be open for subscription by specific person or persons through negotiation. The Chairman is authorized to handle the negotiation and settlement of the relevant matters.

10.Rights and obligations of the newly issued shares:

The rights and obligations of the newly issued common shares are the same as the existing common shares.

The rights and obligations and other substantial issuance conditions of the Company's preferred shares are as below:

(1)The dividend yield is set at 3.80% per annum ('7-year IRS 0.72%+3.08%) on the issue price at record date for pricing. The IRS rate will be reset every 7 years. The record date for pricing is one business day prior to the pricing date and the record date for reset is two business days prior to the interest rate reset date. The IRS rate is the arithmetic mean of 7-year IRS rates appearing on Reuters pages 'TAIFXIRS' and 'COSMOS3' at 11:00 a.m. (Taipei time) on the relevant record date. If such rate cannot be obtained, the company will determine the rate based on reasonable market price with good faith. (supplementary information)

(2)If the Company posts earnings in its final accounts, in accordance with applicable laws, it shall first be used for payment of tax obligations and making up of losses, then set aside as legal reserve and allocated or reversed to the special reserve fund.

The remaining earnings, if any, may first be used to distribute preferred share dividends of the year.

(3)The Company has sole discretion on the distribution of preferred share dividends. If no earnings are posted in the final accounts or earnings posted are insufficient to distribute preferred share dividends, or if

a preferred share dividend distribution will cause the Company' s capital adequacy ratio to fall below the minimum requirement stipulated by the law or the competent authorities, or based on other necessary considerations, the Company may resolve not to distribute preferred share dividends without it being deemed as an event of default. The undistributed dividends or the deficit of dividends will not be accumulated for deferred payment in the subsequent years where there are earnings.

(4)Shareholders of preferred shares may not participate in the distribution of cash and stock dividends of the common shares derived from earnings or capital reserve.

(5)Preferred shareholders have priority over common shareholders for distribution of the Company' s residual property. All preferred shareholders rank pari passu for repayment, but such is capped at the issuance price.

(6)Preferred shareholders have no right to vote or elect, but are entitled to be elected as directors at shareholders' meeting. Preferred shareholders have the right to vote at preferred shareholders' meeting and at shareholders' meeting where items on the agenda would affect rights and obligations of preferred shareholders.

(7)Preferred shares may not be converted to common shares. Preferred shareholders have no right to request the Company to redeem the preferred shares they hold.

(8)Preferred shares have no maturity date, though the Company may redeem all or a part of the outstanding issued preferred shares at any time after seventh anniversary of the preferred shares issuance date.

11.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase:

To enhance capital adequacy ratios and reinvest in SKL to support its business development strategy.

12.Record date of cash capital increase:2019/09/15

13.Last date before book closure:2019/09/10

14.Book closure starting date:2019/09/11

15.Book closure ending date:2019/09/15

16.The period for payment of subscription:

(1)Payment period for existing shareholders and employees will be from 2019/9/16 to 2019/9/20

(2)Payment period for specific persons will be from 2019/9/23 to 2019/9/27

17.The dates of the agreement with proceeds collection and deposit banks:

An announcement will be made after the agreement is officially signed.

18.The name of the bank designated to collect proceeds:

An announcement will be made after the agreement is officially signed.

19.The name of the bank designated to deposit proceeds:

An announcement will be made after the agreement is officially signed.

20.Any other matters that need to be specified:

(1)The capital raising was approved by the FSC, per document Jin-Guan-Zheng-Fa-Zi No.1080325078, dated August 13, 2019.

(2)The record date of capital raising is set to be 2019/09/27.

If the record date needs to be changed, the chairman is authorized to make adjustments.

(3)Suspension of conversion of convertible bonds: 2019/08/21 to 2019/09/15

